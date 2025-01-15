AstrHori rumored to have "world's first dual-lens 4K camera with AI features" in the works

AstrHori is on the cusp of releasing the world's first dual-lens 4K webcam with AI features, according to our friends at photorumors.com. The unverified report suggests that the camera supports high-quality video with 4K resolution at 30fps, with a pair of 1/2.55-inch sensors delivering clear and detailed visuals.

A three-microphone array should ensure that the webcam's sound quality is on par with the visuals, providing clear audio during live streaming or video recording. This combination of 4K video and professional-quality audio should offer a polished and engaging viewer experience.

The AI element employs face tracking and gesture control, which is said to streamline video production and enhance interactive live streams, making it ideal for content creation.

An eye-catching design aesthetic promises to help the camera stand out from its competitors, with a sleek and differentiated look while giving the dual-lens arrangement a human-like appearance, encouraging emotional interaction and aiding creators looking to engage with their audience. But if the face-like appearance of the camera gives you the uncanny feeling that you're being watched, a magnetic privacy cover can be used for added security.

The cam is said to work seamlessly with all the major streaming platforms and the dual-lens design is certainly an intriguing proposition that could well qualify as one of the best 4K webcams when it is finally released. We'll bring you more concrete news when we get it.