Canon’s newest app is for true color geeks – and its free

Canon has launched a new, free app designed to aid in color matching when working with cameras from multiple brands. The Canon Color Matching Application is a new PC app that analyzes footage from a camera and automatically generates a 3D Look up Table or LUT. That can then be uploaded to the Canon CR-N700 Broadcast PTZ camera in order to color match the cameras.

The app is designed to solve color matching issues when working with cameras from multiple brands. Colors tend to vary from brand to brand, and even model to model, so the app’s goal is to create a custom color profile to allow the Canon camera to match the colors of other brands, saving time when editing multi-camera shoots. While the app is designed particularly for broadcast cameras, Canon USA notes the tool could also be used for content creation and any multi-camera shoot.

Sadly, the app is designed just for the Canon CR-N700 Broadcast PTZ Camera for now, but the application solves a common annoyance when working with multiple cameras. The color profiles from different cameras can be jarring and correcting the difference is a time-consuming process.

While the app is geared more towards broadcast, it makes me wonder, could other future Canon cameras be custom color calibrated with simple software? Color can be a key feature to look for when selecting a camera – it was, in fact, one of the reasons I picked my current mirrorless camera.

Canon says the new app takes the color matching process that can “take days” into a five minute process. First, the user needs to shoot a color chart with both the CR-N700 and the camera to match it to. Then, those still images are uploaded into the app, which then automatically generates an LUT. Finally, that LUT can then be uploaded to the CR-N700 to color match the Canon camera with the other model.

In addition to speeding up color matching, Canon says the app also requires less know-how, delivering color matching without requiring advanced color grading skills.

Canon says the new app will be available for download beginning on January 16.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Read more with the best monitor color calibrators or the best PTZ cameras.