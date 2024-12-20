AI saved photographers 13 MILLION hours and 73 MILLION dollars in 2024

Aftershoot has revealed that its AI-powered photo-culling and editing software processed more than 5.4 billion images over the course of 2024, a huge 370% increase over the 2023 figure of 1.15 billion. Of that number, 4.4 billion were culled and 1.05 billion edited. For 2023 it was 736 million culled and 414 million edited.

Extrapolating from those figures, Aftershoot reckons that photographers using its software worldwide collectively saved more than 13.8 million working hours in 2024, the equivalent of around 1570 years. When averaged to each user, that works out as a saving of 31 full working days spent culling and editing.

According to Aftershoot's calculations, when it comes to cold, hard cash, that's a combined saving of $73 million (£58m) for its 200,000 users, based on a cost of 7¢ (6p) per photo edited.

(Image credit: Aftershoot)

On average, each user culled 59,000 images and edited 24,000 images in 2024, compared to 45,000 culled and 13,000 edited in 2023. This translates as 31% more images culled and 84% more images edited this year compared to last, highlighting the growing use of AI tools to manage high image volumes.

Aftershoot says that this trend is helping solo photographers expand their businesses into photography studios while enabling studios to transform into powerhouses – allowing for faster turnaround times and higher-quality results without overextending their resources, as this testimonial from Kasey and Tyler Rajotte, owners of Studio Twelve 52 and Twelve 52 Pets, reveals: "Aftershoot has given us a huge chunk of our lives back. As a high-volume business run by just the two of us, managing everything was overwhelming, especially when we think about the sheer volume of files Aftershoot has processed for us, literally millions. Since incorporating Aftershoot, we’ve been able to take real days off and even enjoy longer breaks with family – something we hadn’t done in over 10 years of working together. We’re never going back to manually culling or applying our base edits."

(Image credit: Aftershoot)

“With Aftershoot, we set out to give photographers their time back, and the numbers speak for themselves,” said Harshit Dwivedi, Founder of Aftershoot. “Our mission has always been to simplify workflows, and this is an opportunity for us to highlight the immense impact AI tools can have on a photographer’s life and business.”

Aftershoot uses AI to handle repetitive tasks like culling and editing, so that photographers can focus on growing their businesses, serving more clients, and actually taking photographs, empowering professionals to work smarter, not harder. For more on how it works, see our full review.

“As photographers ourselves, we know how important it is to spend more time in the field – capturing moments, working with clients, or having personal time for family – rather than spending hours behind a screen,” added Justin Benson, Co-Founder of Aftershoot. “AI tools are no longer just helpful; they’re essential.”

You can experience the power of AI-powered photo culling and editing with Aftershoot Pro for just $9.99 per month (around £8) for the first three months.

(Image credit: Aftershoot)

We previously reported on Aftershoot's 2024 Photography Industry Report, which revealed that most pros spend less than $1,000 a year on gear, and that while most photographers shoot between 1,000 and 3,000 images per session, not even 15% manage to deliver final images to their clients within the week, among many other fascinating insights.

As well as the best photo-culling software and our full Aftershoot review, you might also be interested in the best photo-editing software and best photo-organizing software.