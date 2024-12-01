As someone who grew up with a slide projector in the house, I have fond (and frustrated) memories – but the difference between a slide projector and a modern projector is that of a horse-drawn to a Tesla! Both devices project an image onto a screen (or a white wall), but the technology and experience are vastly different!
One is a home entertainment device, an additional computer monitor, and an alternate way of displaying your images. The other is, well, a novelty fire hazard from history! My advice this winter, though, is not to let memories like that put you off getting a projector to enhance the family viewing experience – it can be great to enjoy family photos and videos movies together as a group (as well, of course, as setting up the classic 'home theatre')
This excellent projector has a built-in battery which is enough to watch a movie, and self-adjusting tech that works. It's as good as a modern smart TV, with all the apps and wi-fi, so it 'just works' for movies, even in the backyard, but also has a good array of connectors. Sensible, sturdy feeling design – easy to recommend from my test.
🎬 1080P native | 💡 400 ANSI Lumens | 🔊 Good
My review: "Neat, bright, and not too pricey" (see full review)
UK version of this deal:
🇬🇧 Was £549 NOW £419.99 at Amazon.co.uk
SAVE $1000 at Amazon.com A triple laser system which means no color wheel (a good thing, as it makes the image look truly cinematic even in high action, even if your eyes dart around). Support for all the key cinema formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 3D (two pairs of active-shutter glasses included). Oh, and this stunner is the most modest model, designed for use away from sunlight (there is also $1000 off the ALOV VISION LTV-3000 at amazon.com)
🎬 4K native | 💡 2600 Lumens | 🔊 Can be a centre speaker
My review is coming soon, but the commentary so far has been positive.
🇺🇸 Was $2999 NOW $1999 at Amazon.com
🇬🇧 £2999 at Amazon.co.uk
I really liked this device when I tested it – it's 4K and the picture is pretty stunning, and – while it is pretty robust – it is still reasonably portable like its cheaper battery portable cousin above! For my purposes (an AV geek hiding in a normal family) it is more or less perfect – the opportunity to sneak in some amazing big-screen fun with movie night or my creations).
🎬 4K native | 💡 1800 ANSI Lumens | 🔊 Good
My review: "a very appealing choice" (see full review)
🇺🇸 Was $1,299 NOW $999.99 at Amazon.com
🇬🇧 Was £1,299 NOW £999.99 at Amazon.co.uk