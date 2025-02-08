Fujifilm just announced a new 4K projector – and it might be the cutest tech release of the year!

Fujifilm has just announced the Projector ZUH6000, an ultra-short throw projector capable of creating immersive visual environments, ideal for your next exhibition!

This new projector may look cute but it certainly has a powerful bite, capable of projecting 4K images via its "industry-first" folded two-axial rotatable lens and enabling multi-directional 360º image projection. Differing slightly from your typical home video projectors, the FP-ZUH6000 is targeted toward commercial facilities, art galleries and museums, where an immersive visual environment can enhance the experience.

In 2019 Fujifilm launched the Z series of projectors, and since then the lineup has grown to offer improved luminance and efficiency, gaining high praise from installation specialists for the lineup's versatility, flexibility, and range of spatial effects. The FP-ZUH6000 is the first Z series projector to support 4K high-definition projection, elevating the immersive experience with enhanced color reproduction and smooth gradation expression.

"By evolving Fujifilm’s unique optical engine, the FP-ZUH6000 achieves excellent color reproduction and smooth gradation expression," says the manufacturer. "Compared to current models, it is capable of approximately 1.5 times better color reproduction, and in particular, red color reproduction has been improved by 2 times compared to current models".

The FP-Z5000 is used at the immersive natural space Uralaa Park Urahoro in Japan (Image credit: Fujifilm)

In addition to providing a higher resolution of images, a brightness of 6000lm ensures that the color reproduction is vivid using the latest laser light source technology. Despite the increase in technology, the projector is housed in a compact body measuring just 486 x 496 x 175mm.

The company also notes that the projector is designed to be lightweight. However, this may mean something different when comparing gallery projectors to home projectors as the FP-ZUH6000 weighs in at a whopping 38.6lbs / 17.5kg.

The projector's main draw, and the reason for the FP-ZUH6000's cute turtle-like appearance, is that two-axial lens that can rotate 90º around the mounting axis and 360º around the lens axis. This is significant as it means that users can project in various directions without repositioning the main unit.

Fujifilm Projector ZUH6000 in black (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The large-diameter aspherical lens enables a 'top-class' wide lens shift function of 82% vertically and 35% horizontally. Again, this is particularly useful as it means adjusting the positioning of the projected image over a wide range without moving the projector. What is interesting is the ability to project in a vertical format, potentially catering to the world of short-form content found on social media platforms.

Having only just announced the FP-ZUH6000 at the ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) 2025 tech show in Barcelona, Fujifilm has remained tight-lipped about the price of the projector. Although we do know that it is expected to start shipping in the summer of 2025.

