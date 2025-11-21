Go big or go home! Save £250 on Epson large-format photo printer in early Black Friday deal

The Black Friday camera deals are coming thick and fast, even if it is still a week until Black Friday itself! We have just spotted this super saving on Epson's monster A2+ printer, the P900 at Wex - which will save you £250, and getting you what is probably the best price ever on this photo specialist inkjet printer.

These SureColor printers were developed with outstanding print quality in mind. Increased black density for better gradation, that provide deeper blacks, less grain, all thanks to the UltraChrome Pro 10 ink, a new F10 printhead and black enhance overcoat technology to achieve finer detail and texture in all black and shaded areas. Also, the blue colour gamut allows the user to more accurately reproduce the image seen on screen, allowing you more time to print your work than at your monitor trying to replicate it.

The P700 is a A3+ printer and will produce prints up to 13 inches wide on a range of media sheets including photo, fine art and thick matte media poster board, up to 1.5mm thick.

But, for those of us who like to print on rolls, the P700 can accept prints up to 13 inches on a wide range of roll media too, with an integrated spindle-less roll option unit.

The P700's big brother, the P900, also features the new blue color gamut and develops richer, deeper black through the same F10 printhead, UltraChrome Pro 10 inks and enhanced overcoat tech; however, the P900 can print on larger media for those wanting an extra 'wow' factor when printing their work.

Being a A2+ printer the P900 can handle up to 17 inches on a variety of formats on both sheet and rolls, the ability to produce work to this standard on a desktop printer its truly amazing and we would highly recommend picking up either the P700 or P900 to increase production and clarity to your print workflow, but hurry these wont be in stock for long at this amazing price!

