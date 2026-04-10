Could this ingenious smartphone accessory spell the end of bad selfies? Insta360 Snap puts your mobile's front cameras to work at last
Insta360 Snap tackles the "problem" of your phone not having enough screens. Will this change the selfie forever (or make your phone confusing?)
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The new Insta360 Snap is a very particular device for content creators with a unique purpose. It is a snap-on touchscreen that lets you treat the superior main cameras on your phone as selfie cameras, and Insta360 has introduced not one, but two versions...
If you've ever tried capturing a picture of yourself with any of your phone's main cameras – except perhaps an exceptionally wide-angled one – you'll likely have found that framing the shot is near impossible.
The Insta360 Snap is a 3.5-inch touchscreen that connects to most mainstream phones via a USB-C cable – including the iPhone 16 and 17 – and acts as a second monitor, offering real-time preview. It essentially is the phone's camera app, seen from the other side.Article continues below
The screen has a reversible cover which protects it when not in use, but flips around the 7.3mm thick screen and covers most of your phone's main touchscreen when you are casting to the Snap, meaning
Other features include a power button (enabling you to leave it attached to your phone even when not using it, and a 'mirror' button, allowing you to flip the image to whichever way is most comfortable to work.
At the base of the more expensive 'Selfie Screen with Light' – developed with Amiro – are two additional buttons, allowing the control of the brightness between five levels (and off), and the color temperature.
The key advantages of the design are that, by using USB-C, it has low lag compared to Bluetooth alternatives, requires no battery, and offers touch control. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of brightness.
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A full list of compatible phones can be seen on the Insta360 Store FAQ, but it includes all the best camera phones of the last few years (iPhone 15 was the first with USB-C). If your phone doesn't support MagSafe charging, a sticky magnetic ring can be attached.
The Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen is available now, and I will be posting my full review shortly (I'm testing the version with a light). It is priced at $79.99 / £72.99 / AU$139.99, or $89.99 / £82.99 / AU$154.99 if you want the version with the light.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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