Is Apple taking a step back? iPhone 17 Pro camera may have a shorter telephoto lens than the iPhone 16

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will feature a new telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, as opposed to the 5x optical zoom offered in the iPhone 16 series.

This means that the upcoming iPhone 17 line may provide shorter optical zoom capabilities than its predecessor – but the expected 48MP sensor would enhance the photography experience, enabling 5x or even 7x lossless zoom through cropping.

We've heard a lot of leaked information about the iPhone 17 line in recent months. This time, Majin Bu (via 9to5Mac) reports about a telephoto update and redesigned camera module that could spice up the game in mobile phone photography.

The iPhone 17 camera lenses might be arranged horizontally in a wider layout, connecting to previous rumors from tipster Digital Chat Station via NotebookCheck, saying that the iPhone 17 cameras will feature a horizontal bar across the rear panel (similar to the design of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL).

What is "optical zoom"? (Image credit: Neil Godwin / Future) If you're wondering what optical zoom is, check out my optical zoom vs digital zoom explainer, as it's an important consideration to create high-quality imagery with your smartphone.

If these rumors hold true, Apple will offer a versatile lens in the iPhone 17 line – albeit with less optical zoom than before. The new 3.5x telephoto camera would have an 85mm focal length, marking a departure from the 120mm found in the 5x zoom found in the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

However, due to the expected 48MP sensor and Apple’s mention of lossless cropping as a feature, the 3.5x optical zoom camera could crop images to achieve up to 7x zoom while maintaining the image quality (but with a lower megapixel count).

The telephoto lens has sparked discussion online, with some users reluctant to lose the 5x optical zoom capability while others see new possibilities with the 3.5x. For portrait photographers, the 3.5x zoom is particularly advantageous, as it provides an equivalent 85mm focal length – a popular choice for capturing portraits that render subjects in a natural and flattering way with minimal distortion.



The iPhone 17 release date is expected in mid-September 2025, consistent with Apple's tradition of annual launches. Various online sources say that all iPhone 17 models will come with a new 24MP selfie camera, and the Pro models will support 8K video for the first time.

