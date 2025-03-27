New firmware supercharges Panasonic Lumix S9 with superfast startup speed

A performance-enhancing firmware update has been released for the Panasonic Lumix S9, focusing on enhancing upload time and addressing security issues.

Introduced to cater to the growing demand among creatives for compact cameras that don't compromise on capability, the S9 positions itself as a versatile full-frame camera that bridges the gap between traditional photography and modern content creation. Of late, we have seen some fantastic deals on this full-frame model that offers open gate video recording and which is available in a number of different colors.

This Lumix S9 is now getting a minor firmware update to boost its operational stability. This time around, there aren’t any known issues like there were with the first major update back in October (ver.1.1), which gave unlimited recording capability to the camera.

The latest update strives to optimize the camera's overall operational speed, as some users previously found the S9's speed lacking. Reactions to this improvement vary; some users report significant enhancements in boot and load times, while others notice less difference. This might be because startup times with the old version have been slow when the S9 has not been switched on for a long time. With this firmware update, Panasonic may be aiming to provide more consistency in startup times for users.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

In addition to enhancing stability and security, this firmware update has modified some Wi-Fi features. Previously, a password was required every time a user connected to a Wi-Fi network. Now, the password is only needed for the initial connection, making it more user-friendly.

The official notes for the new firmware (ver.1.3) are as follows:

1. Feature changes due to security enhancements

• When directly connecting the camera and smartphone via Wi-Fi, the connection has been changed to always require password authentication. (The [Wi-Fi Password] menu has been removed.)

• The [TKIP] encryption method is no longer supported when connecting to Wi-Fi via an access point.

• The [No Encryption] option in network authentication is no longer supported when connecting to Wi-Fi via an access point.

• The image transfer feature to PC via Wi-Fi has been removed. (Only European/Ukrainian models)

2. Other improvements

• The startup speed when powering on has been improved.

• The operational stability has been improved.

The Lumix S9 is not the only camera for which Panasonic has recently released firmware updates."There is also firmware update for LUMIX S1H (ver.2.8) and G100D (ver.1.1)," Lumix says on Instagram.

