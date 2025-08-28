Forget training AI Lightroom Presets with loads of images, Aftershoot claims its new Instant AI Profiles can be built in “less than 60 seconds”

Barely a month on from releasing its AI retouching tools, Aftershoot has launched Instant AI Profiles, something it’s calling a “breakthrough feature”. And I have to say, it does sound like a bit of a game-changer on paper. According to Aftershoot, Instant AI Profiles can turn “Lightroom presets into adaptive AI-powered editing profiles in less than 60 seconds.”

AI batch editing is nothing new; it’s the process that makes this new release exciting. Traditionally, AI profiles are built by analyzing a substantial library of images. This requires the photographer to provide the artificial intelligence with the images, and the analysis itself can take a long time.

Since Aftershoot’s tech is transforming Adobe Lightroom Presets into AI profiles, I’m told that no image uploads are required. However, once you’ve built up a big collection of images over time, you can then make use of Aftershoot’s more traditional Professional AI Profiles, which learn from your library of images and are said to provide more precision.

Image 1 of 6 To create an Instant AI Profile you simply upload your chosen xmp file (Image credit: Aftershoot ) Or select your existing Lightroom Preset from the dropdown box (Image credit: Aftershoot ) You then name your Instant AI Profile (Image credit: Aftershoot ) And follow the three-step guide (Image credit: Aftershoot ) This allows you to tweak exposure, temperature and tint (Image credit: Aftershoot ) Once the Instant AI Profile is built, you're ready to go (Image credit: Aftershoot )

You might wonder why, if you’ve gone to the trouble of building a Lightroom Preset, you wouldn’t simply apply it to your chosen images and simplify the process, but that’s where the AI comes in again. If you’ve ever applied a Lightroom Preset, you’ll know that images with different lighting setups, colors, and tones require at least a little tweaking to get the preset to work. Aftershoot says that an Instant AI Profile “applies your style intelligently per image with context, adapting to lighting, camera, and scene.”

To create an Instant AI Profile, you simply upload your chosen Lightroom Preset’s xmp file, tweak the AI Profile via a three-step process: exposure, temperature, and tint. You then click Generate Profile, and you’re ready to go. Quite how realistic Aftershoot’s less-than-60-second claim is in the real world, I’d be interested to find out, but there’s no denying this process does seem incredibly slick. As always, I’ll reserve any definitive judgment until I or a member of the team gets to try this out.

Justin Benson, Co-Founder of Aftershoot, explains: “With Instant AI Profiles, we’re removing wait time that arises due to lack of training datasets (...) In just a minute, photographers can see their look intelligently applied across a gallery. It’s the fastest way to get from preset to adaptive edits, while still opening the door to future growth with Pro AI Profiles.”

Instant AI Profiles are included with Aftershoot Pro (and above) and are available now. The software company is celebrating the launch of Instant AI Profiles by allowing new users to claim a 30-day free trial, with their first month of Aftershoot Pro costing just $15 (usually $48 per month). And existing trial users don’t get left out either, with the $15 first-month offer also available until September 9 2025.

Looking for your next software upgrade? Check out the best photo editing software and the best photo organizing software. Plus, Adobe is raising prices again – but All App plan users can skip AI features and actually save money.