This tiny keychain camera has Y2K vibes – but the Mini Camera comes from an unusual source

The tiny retro-inspired Kodak Charmera became an instant viral sensation when it launched last year, creating a spike in the number of tiny, so-called “keychain cameras.” But one of the latest to follow the trend comes from an unusual source: Two brands known for Slurpees and sneakers.

In Hong Kong, 7-11 and New Balance have teamed up to launch a series of retro-inspired products earned through a rewards program dubbed “Rewind to Fun.” One of the latest retro-inspired gadgets to arrive is a 1.6MP keychain camera, called simply the Mini Camera.”

The Mini Camera has several features in common with the viral Kodak Charmera, including the low-res 1.6MP sensor and the fact that it’s available only in a blind box. Customers won’t know which of the four colors they are getting. The camera includes a keychain clasp and has a rechargeable battery built in, but doesn’t include a memory card.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong) (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong) (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong)

The tiny camera weighs only about 24g – which is less than an ounce. The camera measures 5.7cm / 2.2 inches on its longest side.

The camera appears to only be available through the 7-11 rewards program in Hong Kong, where fans will need four reward stamps plus HK$128 – which is about $16.33 / £12.23 / AU$23.15 / CA$22.77, excluding the money needed to earn the four reward points.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong) (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong) (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong) (Image credit: 7-11 Hong Kong)

While the 7-11 and New Balance Mini Camera appear to be only available in Hong Kong, the launch speaks to the viral popularity of the Kodak Charmera – and the rewards program retro camera isn’t the first to try to tap into some of the success of the Charmera.

The Charmera – and the Mini Camera – speaks to a genre of camera that isn’t about tech, but about simplicity, old school vibes, and Y2K era resolutions. The limited-time reward program launch comes alongside a retro cassette player and mini sneaker puzzles.

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