The "magic" CCD sensor is back! This retro, waist-level compact camera has a secret weapon for film-like images
The latest heritage-inspired Chuzhao compact camera boasts a CCD sensor to capture "vintage soul" and a film aesthetic
CCD sensors have largely gone the way of the dodo, but the latest retro-inspired compact camera from Chuzhao is bringing back the "magic" sensor to give it an edge in shooting film-like images.
Following the huge success of the viral Chuzhao TLR camera, styled after classic twin-lens reflex cameras, the newly announced Chuzhao Legacy camera combines a 1/1.6″ CCD with a stabilized 16x optical zoom lens and 4K video.
You might be wondering what all the fuss is about with CCD sensors. I'll leave it to my colleague Sebastian Oakley, who loves CCD sensors so much that he sold all his CMOS cameras:
"CCD (charge-coupled device) sensors were the gold standard of digital photography before CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) took over.
"Unlike CMOS sensors, which read data from each pixel individually, CCD sensors transfer image data across the entire chip in a more unified manner. This results in less digital noise at lower ISOs, a unique rendering of tonal gradations, and most importantly – at least to me – a richer, more film-like color response."
Indeed, CCD sensor cameras like the Nikon D200 and Fujifilm FinePix S5 Pro have taken on legendary status among fans of the format, with other models like the Leica M9 and Olympus E-1 held in similarly high regard.
So the Chuzhao Legacy camera is looking to join rarified company – but can it really live up to the hype?
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The company claims that its 1/1.6″ CCD sensor is a 64MP affair, though I strongly suspect that this is achieved via interpolation rather than a true pixel count.
Likewise, I have questions about the quality of the 4.9-59mm f/2-3.1 lens – which, with the 4.3x crop factor of the 1/1.6″ format, would equate to a 21-253mm zoom range.
Of course, a huge part of the appeal of this camera is its design – and it's hard to argue that this isn't a beautiful-looking piece of kit. Looking like a true heirloom camera, its modelled after modular medium format cameras with a top-down, waist-level viewfinder for an authentically artisan feel.
It comes in four colors: heritage red, midnight black, ivory classic and olive brass. However, don't let the word "brass" fool you – if the Chuzhao TLR camera is anything to go by, this is another pretty-but-plastic fantastic.
The Chuzhao Legacy compact camera carries an official price tag of $204 / £153 / AU$290, with a discount bringing the cost down to $123 / £92 / AU$175. Visit the Chuzhao website for more info.
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Read our Chuzhao TLR camera review to see why the first camera went viral, and check out the best retro cameras from mainstream manufacturers.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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