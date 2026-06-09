Freelancing as a female photographer? This genre is where you'll suffer the largest gender pay gap

Across several freelance industries, women charge an average of 19 percent less than male peers, a new study suggests. But the data also hints at the photography genres with the largest pay gap between genders.

The study comes from cross-border payment company Remitly, who compiled data using freelancer rates on the global freelance platform Upwork. Using this data, the group studied the differences in rates among male and female freelancers across multiple industries, from finance to creative industries.

The study found that, overall, female freelancers tend to set rates that are, on average, around 19 percent lower than those of males. But, the study also broke the data down by industry, highlighting which creative industries – photography included – had the biggest pay gaps.

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Among photographers, real estate photography had the highest gender pay gap, with women charging an average of 21.9 percent less, a difference of US$28.14 an hour to $21.98.

Wedding photographers followed with a 9.8 percent pay gap on Upwork, with the average rate for male photographers at $29.85 to women’s average of $26.94. That’s a rate that is at least lower than the study’s 19 percent average across multiple industries.

Videography made the study too, with “YouTube video editors” among the highest pay gap for the creative industry, with a 23.4 percent gap, $36.67 to $28.85. “Instagram Reel editors” had a 14.7 percent gap, while videographers had an average of 9.8 percent pay difference between genders.

The study only looked at the “Featured Roles” on Upwork, so the results shouldn’t be viewed as inclusive of every sub-genre of photography, but the data highlights interesting insights.

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Another potential flaw in the study? Upwork profiles don’t show gender, so the researchers used software to predict gender based on names, which the group says has about a 90 percent accuracy.

As a female photographer (and writer) who got my start freelancing, the study results are disappointing, but not surprising. A PEW study conducted in 2024 suggests that women in the US earn, on average, 85 percent of what men earn.

But, freelancers typically set their own rates, so I think the study hints that women may be undervaluing themselves. Setting prices was one of the most dreaded tasks when I worked as a freelancer. There are a number of factors that go into the decision, including expenses, available hours, and experience, as well as household factors like whether freelancing is a side gig or a primary source of income.

Perhaps the study could inspire women freelancing in creative fields to take another look at their rate sheets.

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