I NEED to buy this talking Toy Story compact camera for my daughter!

I think I've just found my daughter's first camera! Arriving just in time for the release of Toy Story 5, Kenko Tokina has launched the Toy Story Kids Camera… but only in Japan.

The fifth Disney-Pixar's animated movie starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and co hits theaters on June 19, so the timing is perfect for this Woody and Buzz-themed compact camera designed for kids.

(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

In addition to adorning the front of the camera, Woody and Buzz's voices actually play when you turn the camera on or off, and when you take pictures. If that's not enough to encourage little ones to get snapping, there are 20 character-themed frames to decorate their shots.

The Toy Story Kids Camera is specced as you might expect for a camera for kids. It's built around a sensor that produces interpolated 5MP images – but its true resolution is closer to 0.3MP. Indeed, it natively shoots VGA (640 x 480) video, but it can produce interpolated footage up to FullHD 30p.

(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

It does, however, feature a front and back camera to enable kids to take selfies using the rear screen. And it boasts internal memory that holds up to 30 photos, though it also supports up to 64GB microSD cards.

Of course, kids won't really care about any of that; it's all about the colorful silicone case featuring Toy Story's stars, Woody and Buzz Lightyear. (As with most kids' cameras, these removable skins dress up the basic compact camera nested inside, rather than being molded plastic bodies.)

(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

There are also three built-in games to keep them busy when they're not taking pictures, which will no doubt be a welcome additional distraction for parents.

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The Toy Story Kids Camera is price ¥7,700 (approximately $49 / £35 / AU$69). It's a Japan-only product but if (like me) you want to pick one up for your kids, it's available from Amazon Japan. You can find out more on the Kenko Tokina website.

(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

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