London Camera Exchange launches first South West Photo Show, packed with big brands, talks, and more

London Camera Exchange has revealed that the first ever LCE South West Photo Show will take place at Exeter Corn Exchange on Saturday May 24 this year. Visitors can take advantage of exclusive show deals, browse a range of goodies from the big brands, including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, OM System, and Sigma, marvel at the LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 exhibition, and register for a range of seminars and talks, for no additional fee.

The roster of speakers comprises photo and video specialists across a range of disciplines and genres, but spaces are limited, so make sure you register as soon as possible. There will also be a Brand Demonstration room, with various demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Speakers confirmed at the time of writing are…

Jack Lodge – Landscape photographer

Hannah Couzens – Portrait photographer

Glyn Dewis – Content creator and portrait photographer

Ellie Rothnie – Wildlife photographer

Luke Davis – Travel photographer

Gavin Hoey – Photography educator and YouTuber

The one-day show runs from 10:00 to 16:00. A single entry costs £5, but you’ll be reimbursed should attendees purchase any item from London Camera Exchange over the sum of £5 at the show.

For a comprehensive list of exhibitors and more information, visit the South West Photo Show.

