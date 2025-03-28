London Camera Exchange launches first South West Photo Show, packed with big brands, talks, and more
UK-based camera retailer, LCE, has announced its first South West Photo Show. Here’s everything you need to know about brands, show-day deals, speakers and much more…
London Camera Exchange has revealed that the first ever LCE South West Photo Show will take place at Exeter Corn Exchange on Saturday May 24 this year. Visitors can take advantage of exclusive show deals, browse a range of goodies from the big brands, including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, OM System, and Sigma, marvel at the LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 exhibition, and register for a range of seminars and talks, for no additional fee.
The roster of speakers comprises photo and video specialists across a range of disciplines and genres, but spaces are limited, so make sure you register as soon as possible. There will also be a Brand Demonstration room, with various demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Speakers confirmed at the time of writing are…
- Jack Lodge – Landscape photographer
- Hannah Couzens – Portrait photographer
- Glyn Dewis – Content creator and portrait photographer
- Ellie Rothnie – Wildlife photographer
- Luke Davis – Travel photographer
- Gavin Hoey – Photography educator and YouTuber
The one-day show runs from 10:00 to 16:00. A single entry costs £5, but you’ll be reimbursed should attendees purchase any item from London Camera Exchange over the sum of £5 at the show.
For a comprehensive list of exhibitors and more information, visit the South West Photo Show.
You might also like...
If you're into the latest and greatest photo and video tech, check out the best mirrorless cameras. And if you're a brand-specific photographer, you might like the best Nikon cameras, the best Canon cameras, or the best Sony cameras.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.