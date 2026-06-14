Inside the iconic 'Red Room' at new flagship photography and videography event
70-year-old British camera retailer celebrates milestone year with major content creator event in the South West
Filled with gleaming red classic cars, Haynes Motor Museum's iconic Red Room will provide a dramatic backdrop this September as part of the LCE Photo Show 2026 – a major new photography and videography event taking place in Somerset, England.
The one-day celebration of photography, video and content creation brings together leading brands, industry experts and hands-on demos of the latest gear.
Affordable early access is on offer, with the event taking place on September 12 2026 at the larger Somerset venue following the success of last year's South West show in Exeter. Earlybird tickets are £5, with £10 tickets available on the door – both can be put towards purchases made at the show.
LCE Photo Show 2026
A packed programme of learning and live experience includes hands-on demos, opportunities to try the latest cameras, lenses and filmmaking gear with brand specialists, plus expert seminars, roundtable discussions and practical demonstrations covering lighting and portraiture.
Confirmed industry speakers include leading creators Gavin Hoey and Amy Shore, with further names to be announced ahead of the event.
Major camera brands will be on site, including Fujifilm, Canon, Nikon, Sony, OM System, Sigma and Tamron, offering direct access to the latest equipment, show-only deals and hands-on opportunities for photographers and filmmakers.
For more information and £5 early bird tickets, visit the LCE Photo Show website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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