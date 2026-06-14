Inside the iconic 'Red Room' at new flagship photography and videography event

Inside Haynes Motor Museum's iconic Red Room: visitors will get access to a dramatic space of gleaming red classic cars this September at the LCE Photo Show

Filled with gleaming red classic cars, Haynes Motor Museum's iconic Red Room will provide a dramatic backdrop this September as part of the LCE Photo Show 2026 – a major new photography and videography event taking place in Somerset, England.

The one-day celebration of photography, video and content creation brings together leading brands, industry experts and hands-on demos of the latest gear.

Affordable early access is on offer, with the event taking place on September 12 2026 at the larger Somerset venue following the success of last year's South West show in Exeter. Earlybird tickets are £5, with £10 tickets available on the door – both can be put towards purchases made at the show.

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LCE Photo Show 2026

Creative inspiration from experts with a full programme of seminars, workshops, practical sessions and talks (Image credit: LCE Photo Show)

A packed programme of learning and live experience includes hands-on demos, opportunities to try the latest cameras, lenses and filmmaking gear with brand specialists, plus expert seminars, roundtable discussions and practical demonstrations covering lighting and portraiture.

Confirmed industry speakers include leading creators Gavin Hoey and Amy Shore, with further names to be announced ahead of the event.

New LCE Photo Show to be held at spectacular Haynes Motor Museum in Somerset • Highlights include hands-on demos of the latest photography, video and optical equipment from leading brands, plus exclusive show-only deals (Image credit: LCE Photo Show)

Major camera brands will be on site, including Fujifilm, Canon, Nikon, Sony, OM System, Sigma and Tamron, offering direct access to the latest equipment, show-only deals and hands-on opportunities for photographers and filmmakers.

For more information and £5 early bird tickets, visit the LCE Photo Show website.

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