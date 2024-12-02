CEWE unveils exciting new photography competition for UK students

By
published

Celebrate your creativity and gain recognition with CEWE’s brand-new photography competition for students

CEWE Student Photography Award
(Image credit: CEWE)

Leading photofinisher and photo book printer CEWE has just launched an exciting new opportunity for students across the UK – the CEWE Student Photography Award. For the first time, the CEWE Student Photography Award features as a dedicated category within the CEWE Photo Award, the largest free photography competition in the world.

The CEWE Student Photography Award is open to all UK-based students aged 16 and above, inviting budding photographers to submit their work for a chance to gain exposure, receive mentorship, and win incredible prizes.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

