CEWE unveils exciting new photography competition for UK students

Leading photofinisher and photo book printer CEWE has just launched an exciting new opportunity for students across the UK – the CEWE Student Photography Award. For the first time, the CEWE Student Photography Award features as a dedicated category within the CEWE Photo Award, the largest free photography competition in the world.

The CEWE Student Photography Award is open to all UK-based students aged 16 and above, inviting budding photographers to submit their work for a chance to gain exposure, receive mentorship, and win incredible prizes.

The competition is free to enter and encourages students to showcase their photographic creativity. Participants can enter up to 100 images across 10 varied categories including close-up and macro photography, nature and wildlife, street photography, sports and action, animals, landscapes, people, travel and culture, architecture, and cooking and food.

The CEWE Photo Awards are well-known for their exciting and often life-changing prizes, and the CEWE Student Photography Award is no exception. The prizes available can significantly boost a photographer's career.

The first-place winner will receive a CEWE Sponsorship package, which includes: A solo exhibition with full support and mentoring from CEWE, a CEWE Photobook which can be a portfolio, a project, or any body of work the winner chooses, work experience with the CEWE photo studio team in Germany, a Fuji X-T30 II camera with an XC 15-45mm lens and accessories, and inclusion in the 2025 CEWE Student Photography Award exhibition.

The second and third-place winners will also benefit from featuring in the exhibition and exhibition catalog, in addition to receiving 100 limited-edition art prints and 50 limited-edition art prints respectively.

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, expressed the company’s excitement about the award, noting, "For many student photographers, opportunities to showcase their talent in free competitions can be rare. We’re thrilled to offer this exciting platform to help students grow and gain recognition for their hard work and passion."

Entries are open now and close on January 31, 2025, with the overall winner being announced at the 2025 Photography & Video Show at ExCeL London from March 2025 8-11, where their work will be featured alongside other top photographers.

Entering the CEWE Student Photography Award automatically enters participants into the main CEWE Photo Award and the Young Talent Award, providing them with additional opportunities for recognition and career development.

For more information and to submit your entry, visit the official CEWE Student Photography Award page.