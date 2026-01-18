The two most iconic boxing photos of all time couldn’t be more different – and they reveal a hidden truth about the decisive moment

Herb Scharfman’s iconic image of Jersey Joe Walcott is one of the most incredible sports images of all time

Henri Cartier-Bresson is synonymous with the decisive moment. But I think we have a tendency to oversimplify the legendary photographer’s teaching. Photographers are told again and again to capture the decisive moment but, as somebody who does a lot of sports photography, I’ve learned that the decisive moment isn’t always the decisive moment. Let me explain.

One of the most famous boxing photos of all time was captured by Herb Scharfman in 1952. It depicts Rocky Marciano connecting with then-heavyweight champion of the world, Jersey Joe Walcott (above), moments before a 13th-round KO.

The photographer froze Joe’s rippling waves of skin and muscle, and the beads of sweat flying from his brow in a capture that’s often imitated, but has arguably never been bettered.

However, this might lead you to assume that the connecting punch or knockout blow is boxing's decisive moment. And as a spectator, perhaps it is. But for the photographer, things aren’t always that simple.

The most famous boxing photograph of all time – also the most famous sports image of all time – was taken by Scharfman’s peer, Neil Leifer, in 1965 (below). It depicts an enraged Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston, sprawled onto the canvas, shouting: “Get up and fight, sucker!”

This time, the decisive moment wasn’t the connecting blow, but the immediate aftermath.

The GOAT of sports photography, Neil Leifer, next to his enduring image of the GOAT of boxing (Image credit: Getty Images)

These two photographs can teach us a lot about the decisive moment. Both iconic, engrossing, enduring photographs, with one depicting a climactic moment of action and one the immediate aftermath. Scharfman’s photograph, as you see it here, is heavily cropped, with the original image depicting both boxers, full-length, alongside the referee and lighting above the ring.

I believe this photo to be iconic for two reasons. Firstly, its visceral brutality. Joe’s face is contorted in such an unnatural manner that it immediately conveys the ferocity of Marciano’s right hook. Secondly, it’s a moment in time that really encapsulates Marciano’s legendary career.

To this day, he remains the only heavyweight champion to have retired undefeated – and he was known for his devastating punching power, frequent knockouts and brawler fighting style, all of which Scharfman’s image perfectly conveys.

Did you know? Herb Scharfman is involved in the two most famous boxing photos of all time. Not only did he capture the shot of Jersey Joe Walcott, but he’s a subject in Neil Leifer’s iconic photograph of Ali and Liston. He’s the photographer in the background, between Ali’s legs.

Leifer’s photo, on the other hand, was captured only a couple of years before Ali would endure a temporary ban from boxing as a conscientious objector. "The Greatest" was at the peak of his powers, but Ali vs Liston 2 would be drenched in controversy when some believed the challenger went down too easily.

To me, Leifer’s “Get up and fight, sucker!” photo really embodies Muhammad Ali’s character.

The fact that Ali is defending his world heavyweight title, yet his first reaction to his downed opponent is to will them back onto their feet, really conveys his fearlessness and belief in his own ability. It's a visually stunning photograph, too. Ali is backlit by the ring lighting, itself enhanced by a smoky haze, with shadows tracing the contours of his peak physical form, every bit the Adonis.

We all know about Bresson’s decisive moment, but how many of us take the time to really consider what the decisive moment really means? Too often it's simplified as the climactic moment of action. But I think it’s a delicate blend of interest, aesthetic and context.

Watch a game of soccer and the decisive moment is the game winner hitting the back of the net. But for the photographer, it might be the tackle that forces a last-minute penalty. It might be the team piling on top of the game-winning goal scorer.

In street photography, it might be the look of horror on the mother's face as a seagull swoops to snatch her child’s ice-cream or the poor child screaming, empty cone in hand, with the seagull halfway out of the frame.

Next time you head out, don’t mix up the climax of the unfolding situation with the decisive moment. Sometimes the two line up, sometimes the latter is a split-second before or a split-second after, and sometimes they’re miles apart.

