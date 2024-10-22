As MLS Playoffs kick off – here's how to photograph soccer like a pro

Whether you're photographing from the sidelines of an MLS stadium or a grassroots soccer field, here's how to capture the beautiful game

The lightning-fast pace of a soccer game isn't just a challenge for photographers: it's a challenge for the best cameras for sports photography, too. Even the latest and greatest DSLR and mirrorless cameras are pushed to their very limits by sports photographers intent on capturing every major moment in a game. So, as LA Galaxy, Inter Miami and co gear up for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, it's the perfect time to catch the soccer photography bug.

The key to photographing soccer is using a fast shutter speed to freeze the action, and the right AF mode to pick out the player with the ball – and not the 21 other players on the field… High ISOs are unavoidable – especially under floodlights – and reading the game is essential if you don't want to miss the big moments.

