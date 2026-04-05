Black-and-white photography is a creative choice, not a backup plan! We need to change our mindset and treat monochrome with the respect it deserves

"Studying the work of classic photographers like Henri Cartier-Bresson and Akihito Nagata, I saw the power of intentional black-and-white," says photographer Natalia

I still remember when I first used black-and-white as a crutch. I took a street photo with good composition and atmosphere, but the clash of colors ruined it.

Neon lights were too bright, signs competed, and a bright jacket was too distracting. Frustrated, I chose the easy fix – removing the color. Instantly, the photo looked cleaner, moodier, and more 'artsy,' or so I convinced myself.

That was the start of my complicated relationship with black-and-white photography. At first, it was just a shortcut – a way to salvage photos that failed in color. I liked the drama and abstraction, and it easily hid flaws. Eventually, I realized I was missing something.

Article continues below

Are we connecting with the medium, or do we simply hiding mistakes through monochrome tones?

"I still remember when I first used black-and-white as a crutch" (Image credit: Natalia Zmysłowska

Deep down, I knew I was not being honest. I hadn't intended the photo to be black-and-white; I only converted it later. That's when I understood black and white should be a thoughtful choice, not just a quick fix.

Studying the work of classic photographers like Henri Cartier-Bresson and Akihito Nagata, I saw the power of intentional black-and-white.

They didn't just remove color; they created new ways of seeing. Their photos overflowed with emotion, using light and shadow as primary tools. I realized this choice changes an image's story.

Lines, shadows, and highlights stand out. Texture, movement, and feeling take focus. A busy street is about people’s flow, not bright lights. Portraits lose color but reveal expression, structure, and soul.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to change your approach

"Black and white should be a thoughtful choice, not just a quick fix" (Image credit: Natalia Zmysłowska

I challenged myself to imagine scenes in black and white. How would this moment feel without color? What story could I tell with contrast, shape, or timing?

These questions changed my approach. I saw black-and-white as a creative choice, not a backup plan. The best black-and-white photographers plan for monochrome before shooting. They seek contrast in the light and compose knowing color won't help. Their photos work because they are made for black-and-white.

Now, before fixing a photo by removing color, I pause. What am I really trying to say? Sometimes the story needs tone, texture, or quiet moments – then black-and-white fits. If I'm just hiding mistakes, it shows.

This change made my work more honest – and it might change yours too.

I use black-and-white to highlight what matters: the message, emotion, and timeless feeling only monochrome provides. When I shoot or convert, it's because the image needs it.

This mindset changed my approach. Black-and-white became its own language –intentional and lasting. It's not for fixing color photos, but a creative choice shaping the image's feel.

In the end, black-and-white isn't a crutch; it's a craft. It pushes us to look deeper, connect, and compose with care. Used well, it reveals the true heart of a moment.

That's why I use black-and-white with respect and purpose – it still speaks clearly, even without color.

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for black and white photography.

Interested in more? Here's how to think in black and white.