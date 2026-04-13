There is a lot to be said for the modern obsession with more. More megapixels, more lenses, more gear, more options, more excuses to carry a bigger bag than we really need.

Photography, for many of us, has become a constant chase for flexibility, as though every possible focal length needs to be within reach at all times.

But the more time I spend shooting in the real world, away from the pressure of professional sports and closer to the quieter rhythm of documentary and street photography, the more I find myself asking a very simple question: Is one camera and one lens actually the best way to improve the way we see?

My Leica M2 with the Leica 35mm Summarit-M f/2.5 (Image credit: Future)

Back when I worked as a professional sports photographer, I had a bag full of glass because the job demanded it. You cannot walk into a live sporting event under real pressure and hope one lens will cover every situation. You need the right tools for the task, and in truth I had many lenses that helped me get the job done.

Yet even then, when I look back honestly, I really relied on just two: a 200mm f/2 and a 600mm f/4. Those were the lenses I trusted, the lenses I understood, and the lenses that became extensions of how I worked. So while I may have had a choice, the reality is that even in the most demanding environment, I was already leaning toward consistency rather than endless experimentation.

These days, my photography has changed dramatically. I am no longer standing on the touchline waiting for the decisive moment in a match. I am photographing the world around me in a far more observational way, in a style that sits somewhere between documentary and street photography.

For a long time, I have been predominantly a 50mm shooter. It is a focal length I know well, one that has served me beautifully in capturing people, places, and the environments they inhabit. But recently I felt I needed a change, not because the 50mm had let me down, but because I wanted to challenge myself a little more. So I picked up a Leica 35mm Summarit-M f/2.5, which I genuinely think is one of the most underrated lenses in the Leica lineup, and I fixed it to my camera for months.

What happened surprised me a little, even though perhaps it should not have. My compositions improved. Not in some dramatic overnight fashion, nor because the lens itself carries some magic, but because I had committed to a single focal length and stopped second-guessing everything.

I began to see in 35mm. Frames started to present themselves more naturally. I was no longer pausing to wonder whether another lens might do the job better. Instead, I worked with what I had, and in doing so, I became more decisive, more instinctive, and oddly enough, more relaxed. My mood toward photography improved as well, because the process felt lighter and more honest. I was no longer negotiating with my bag. I was responding to the world in front of me.

That, I think, is where the real value of one camera and one lens comes in. It is not about limitation for limitation’s sake, and it is certainly not some rigid rule that should be preached as gospel. It is about removing friction.

I used to head out with a compact camera bag containing either my digital Leica or my film Leica, depending on my mood, and then maybe a lens mounted on the body, plus a wide-angle and a telephoto just in case. It sounded sensible at the time, but in practice, it often created hesitation. When I came across something worth photographing, I did not always know which lens I wanted to use. Should it be the 50mm? Should I switch to the 28mm? Would the 135mm make for a tighter, more interesting frame? - Those few seconds of indecision matter, not only because moments can disappear, but because they pull you out of the flow of seeing.

With one camera and one lens, all of that hassle disappears. If I want to get closer, I move closer. If I want more of the scene, I step back. It really is that simple. Yes, it sounds primitive, and perhaps in an age of technical perfection, that is exactly why it works so well.

There is something wonderfully direct about it. You are no longer leaning on equipment to solve visual problems for you. You are solving them yourself, with movement, with patience, and with judgment. And perhaps more importantly, you become quicker not just at taking photographs, but at deciding what is actually worth photographing in the first place.

That last point matters more than people sometimes realize. Photography is not just about framing what is there. It is also about editing in real time. The more options you carry, the easier it is to photograph everything and figure it out later.

But when you commit to one focal length, you start making better decisions before you even lift the camera to your eye. You begin to understand what suits your way of seeing and what does not. You become more selective. More intentional. And in a strange way, more confident.

I have found myself taking pictures without thinking about focal length at all, and guess what, nothing bad has happened. In fact, I have enjoyed photography more because of it.

Perhaps that is the biggest lesson in all of this. Most of us started photography with one camera and one lens, usually some modest kit lens, and we loved every minute of it. We were not worried about building the perfect setup or covering every possible scenario. We were excited by the act of taking photographs.

Somewhere along the way, many of us replaced that simplicity with complication. We convinced ourselves that more gear meant better work, when often it just meant more decisions and more distractions. Now that I am older, more experienced, and perhaps a little wiser, I find myself returning to that simpler approach and discovering that it still has plenty to teach me.

So, is one camera and one lens the real choice to improve your photography? I think for many people, yes, it might be.

Not because it is the only way to work, and not because every genre allows for it, but because it forces clarity. It teaches you to see, to move, to react, and to trust your instincts.

For me, spending months with just a Leica and a 35mm Summarit-M f/2.5 has not only sharpened my compositions but also renewed my enjoyment of photography itself. And in the end, that might be the clearest sign of all that they are onto something.