"Rather than control everything, I leave space for unpredictability," says photographer Natalia

I used to believe a good photograph had to be technically perfect – sharp focus, balanced exposure, no blur, no grain, and no flare. I chased technical perfection because it felt safe, equating crisp, controlled images with quality. But over time, I realized that the images I remembered most often broke these rules.

A blurred photo can feel more honest than one that is perfectly sharp. Grain adds atmosphere often missing in smooth digital images. Lens flare, once a flaw to me, brings warmth, softness, and a sense of memory.

The accidents I once deleted now feel alive. They breathe, reminding me that photography is not just about accuracy, but feeling.

Article continues below

My work changed – and it might influence your photography too

Blurred Image credit: Natalia Zmysłowska Sharp Image credit: Natalia Zmysłowska

Rather than control everything, I leave space for unpredictability. I let movement show, and I no longer worry when light spills across the lens. I focus less on flawlessness and more on truth.

Sometimes, missed focus best captures a fleeting moment. Grain in low light can match the mood. A photograph can be powerful because it is not polished until it loses its voice.

Flaws are part of being human. Real life is not perfectly sharp. Memories are not free of noise. Emotions rarely come in tidy form.

A photo with blur or imperfection can show how we really experience the world. A child running from the frame, a face half-hidden in shadow, city lights smearing on a rainy evening – these are not failures. They are signs of movement, mood, and immediacy.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not every mistake becomes art

Some photos just do not work, and that is part of the process. Over time, I have learned to pause and look closely before deciding.

I ask: Does the flaw help tell the story, or capture something I felt? Does it add to the mood, or just distract?

If blur, grain, or unexpected light makes the image feel more honest or evocative, I keep it. If it distracts or confuses, I let it go.

I have learned not to discard a picture too quickly just because it does not fit a textbook idea of correct. Sometimes what seems wrong is what gives a photo energy.

"A photo with blur or imperfection can show how we really experience the world" (Image credit: Natalia Zmysłowska

Your intention matters most

When you stop seeing blur, grain, flare, and mistakes as problems, they become tools. Try slower shutter speeds, shoot into light, and let the camera work in darkness. Experiment without demanding perfection from every photo. Perfection is not the only kind of beauty.

Some photos impress at first. Others stay with you much longer. Often, the imperfect ones linger. They feel discovered, not made. That is where the magic is.

You might like...

Browse the best professional cameras and the best beginner cameras.