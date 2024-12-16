Adobe Lightroom gets extensive end-of-year updates with fixes, tweaks, and new additions galore!

Updates are available across the Adobe Lightroom portfolio

There's no question that Adobe Lightroom is one of the best photo editing software suites on the market, and it's just got even better thanks to a hefty new end-of-year update.

The entire Lightroom family has been given the yuletide update: Adobe Lightroom, Lightroom Mobile and Lightroom Classic. Along with the usual bug fixes and camera / lens compatibility updates, the titan of the photo editing industry has introduced a raft of new features.

Lightroom version 8.1, Lightroom Mobile version 10.1 and Lightroom Classic version 14.1 are all available for download now. And while your update is downloading, I've compiled a list of the biggest changes for you to read while you wait…

Quick Actions is a great feature set for those looking to speed up their workflow or newcomers looking for a simpler approach to editing. These AI-powered tools enable you to perform a range of tasks at the click of a button.

Generative Remove is an AI-powered tool that enables you to seamlessly remove objects from images. It’s now been given a boost with improved selection and object detection.

Content Credentials enables you to safeguard the authenticity of your work, by attaching various pieces of information to files such as EXIF data and digital signatures. You can 'opt in' to this Early Access feature to allow Content Credentials information to be attached to exported JPEG photos.

Smart Albums is a Lightroom desktop exclusive feature, that helps you to organize your photographs by assigning various rules to albums such as the date an image was captured, people included in the image and more.

Beyond these headline updates you’ll find a plethora of tweaks and fixes for the desktop version, including the ‘Edit in’ feature making it easier to transfer files out of Lightroom into other software and back again, more file formats supported for the Denoise feature and screen reader compatibility.

There are also a series of tweaks on Lightroom Mobile, including faster link generation when sharing albums and Google Pixel 9 HDR support.

Content Credentials makes its way onto Lightroom Classic, to help safeguard your work.

Add Denoise to Linear Raw DNG file formats so you can clean up more files including Apple ProRaw DNG, Nikon small RAW files and Canon sRAW / mRAW files.

Optimized Tethering Support for Nikon cameras, without Rosetta Emulation mode, as well as new tethering compatibility for Nikon Zfc, Z9 and Z6 III.

Other tweaks include new adaptive presets for Adaptive Sky, Portrait, and Subject, easier catalog renaming, and more.

