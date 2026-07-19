As a professional portrait and wedding photographer, I’m constantly trying to one-up myself, to make the next gallery of photographs even better than the last. But, there’s one genre that I will continue to shoot even if I’m absolutely terrible at it: wildlife photography.

I don’t consider myself a professional wildlife photographer, which is perhaps why heading out to a nature preserve with my camera feels liberating. There’s no pressure to get a perfect shot, there are no wedding timelines and there are no unwilling family members to contend with.

Heck, it’s highly likely that the “subject” may never even show up for the photo shoot at all, wildlife being, well, wild. It’s just me, my camera, and (possibly) some nature.

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(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

Wildlife photography is my form of self-care. Perhaps a spa day might be a better form of self-care than hauling the heaviest lenses on a multi-mile hike, and yet, I emerge from the woods sweaty, muscles aching, but a smile plastered on my face.

My use of wildlife photography as self-care dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when my usual escapes were all shut down at the same time that I had virtual school placed on top of an already precariously balanced to-do list.

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis)

I very quickly realized that if I am both a better mother and a better artist if I take the time to step away and spend some time outside. My creative brain needs time to wander aimlessly, bored, and there’s no better place than a walk through the woods (or a row on the lake).

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis)

Sometimes, I head out on a wildlife shoot and I never see anything more exciting than the typical birds that surround my bird feeder at home. Sometimes, I see unusual wildlife and I’m not fast enough to bring my camera up to my eye, so I shoot empty branches instead.

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And yes, sometimes I do get some wildlife shots that I’m proud of.

I turned both of my creative hobbies – writing and photography – into a career. But I think every professional artist needs a creative outlet that doesn’t come with the pressures of a creative career. For me, that outlet is wildlife photography.

Even if the subject never shows up, I’m more grounded, my brain more apt to think outside the box, with some time in the woods with my camera.

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