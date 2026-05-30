This cabin crew member uses flight layovers to shoot world-class wildlife photography using custom settings on his Canon camera

Although many wildlife photographers work close to home and focus on local species, few can deny the appeal of capturing faraway locations and more exotic creatures. One challenge that nature photographers face is the cost of making trips away, and they often offset this by running workshops abroad or taking paid assignments.

Passionate wildlife photographer Esteban Frey has taken a different route. For the last six years, he’s worked as an airline cabin crew member – and while traveling the world, he’s captured some of his best work on his days off.

Taking photos of elusive animals required time, patience and the passion to succeed alongside plenty of competition. Esteban grew up surrounded by family who were equally as excited about the outdoors, and he combined his appreciation for nature and love of photography, learning everything he could online to improve his technical skills.

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After more than 11 years of wildlife photography, Esteban is nearly ready to turn his passion into a profession. I found out what drives him, why Canon is the only brand he’ll use and why he’s optimistic about the conservation of the natural world.

Esteban Frey Social Links Navigation Wildlife photographer Esteban was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela. He has been a wildlife photographer for more than 11 years and has visited more than 50 countries over the last 20 years. Working as a cabin crew member for Finnair and Vueling has helped him to explore diﬀerent parts of the world for wildlife photography. Known for taking intimate animal portraits, Esteban regularly shares his images on Instagram, and these are accompanied by interesting facts about the subject in the hope of educating and inspiring viewers. His images have been featured by the likes of BBC Earth, Canon and the Nature Conservancy.

How did you start (and grow) your career as a wildlife photographer? My journey began many years ago, driven by a general passion for photography. I grew up in a family deeply connected to the outdoors and developed a strong bond with the wildlife in the places I visited during family trips throughout my childhood. At first, I relied on my phone for capturing pictures. As I noticed improvements in my skills, I started to investigate which camera would have the most features that would suit my needs according to my budget. In 2014, I got a Canon EOS 7D Mark II. In 2018, I stepped into the mirrorless world with a Canon EOS M50. And in 2022, I acquired my current gear, a Canon EOS R7, which I have been thoroughly enjoying. The passion for photography is something I see lasting my lifetime.

(Image credit: Esteban Frey)

How did you learn the skills and craft? In the beginning, there were numerous hours of practice and dedicated study online – these helped me to grasp the concepts of photography. YouTube also helped a lot, providing amazing tutorials where I learned the basics, such as the exposure triangle. Facebook groups have also proved to be a valuable source of information, offering forums with diverse topics and active discussions addressing technical questions people have.

What are your favourite camera settings? Manual mode enables me to fully maximize the potential of my gear. I also use custom preset modes for situations where specific settings are needed unexpectedly, such as capturing a fast-flying bird. For a scenario like this, I've configured C1 with a rapid shutter speed of 1/2000 sec, auto ISO and f/7.1, using subject detection for animals and continuous autofocus. This enables me to swiftly adapt the mode, increasing my chances of capturing the perfect shot.

(Image credit: Esteban Frey)

What’s been your most memorable wildlife sighting? One that holds a special place in my heart is from my first visit to Africa. Kruger National Park spans an area the size of a country, and upon entering its gates, I felt like I was stepping into a realm owned by the animals there. Witnessing my first wild African Elephant was a moment that made me feel like a true guest in their territory. The majestic bull, an adult alpha male, emerged from the bush and posed in front of my car, almost welcoming me to its domain. This unforgettable moment gave me chills, and as I pulled out my camera, I captured my first portrait of an elephant.

(Image credit: Esteban Frey)

Have you always used Canon gear? Yes! I began my photo journey with Canon cameras and lenses, and I continue to use them to this day. I’ve always had positive experiences with its gear in terms of build quality, durability and performance. I've also found Canon cameras to be user-friendly and easy to customize. At the moment I have a Canon EOS R7 paired with an RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens and an RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM lens. This zoom lens combination has a versatile range, and both consistently deliver outstanding performance and image quality.

What are the most inspiring and most difficult parts of being a nature photographer? When I venture into the wilderness, regardless of the location, I try to bring only the most essential items with me and consider potential survival situations. Extended waiting times and challenging weather conditions are common, so immersing myself in nature and relishing the process becomes a priority. The outcome of nature photography isn't always guaranteed, and there are instances when I might not capture the shot I imagined or even see the animal I’d hoped to. However, I believe the true magic of wildlife photography lies in the substantial effort, preparation and patience. When you finally capture that dream photo after all the perseverance, it makes the entire experience worthwhile.

(Image credit: Esteban Frey)

Are you optimistic about the future of wildlife conservation and nature? Certainly! I am optimistic because I trust in humanity's knowledge and capability to discover solutions. The key lies in our collective will to overcome the challenges our planet is confronting. I always recall the words of Sir David Attenborough: "We can do it, we must do it, then there will be a future for the planet." This quote inspires me and reinforces the belief that with determination, we can work together to ensure a sustainable future for our planet. We all play a role on Earth, and every action we take brings along consequences, so we have to think about our daily decisions to try to change for a more sustainable life.

A longer version of this interview originally appeared in Issue 215 of PhotoPlus magazine.

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