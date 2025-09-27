I shoot mainly on film, always Kodak Portra 400, to keep a sort of cinematic feeling to my images. I think this is important when trying to comment on the visual media that has historically romanticized the cowboy idea.

I try to limit myself when it comes to photography: I mainly shoot at around 70mm, I don't use flash and I don't use a tripod. Most of my pictures are taken in low light, even though there's a harsh Texan sun shining most of the time.

Again, with these limitations, I also try to imitate my surroundings instead of exposing them. A lot of photographers use flash, for example, to expose the artificiality of a subject. I try to reproduce what I see, but, again, by using the codes and symbols of how visual media has tended to romanticize the Western and the cowboy.

Talking about technical challenges, you mentioned the heat, which is interesting because one of my biggest fears would be shooting in the ranching community in a hot, humid environment.

But so far, it hasn't been that bad, actually, and I'm surprised it wasn't as difficult as I thought. Also, in Texas and a lot of places in the southern United States, air conditioning is everywhere, so I ended up being more cold than hot, even in July and August.

But the most challenging thing for me was using film and shooting in low light in a fast-paced environment. In the ranching community, there are lots of fast animals, a lot of fast people and a lot of quick interactions.

For this project, I decided to shoot on 35mm [film]. I was a bit scared of this fast-paced environment, so I chose to do everything on 35mm film, which is less bulky and makes it easier when you're traveling with people all the time.

But I feel that I'm more or less stuck with the medium now; even if I wanted to work with other formats, I feel like, for the consistency of my project, I'd have to continue shooting on 35mm. That's not a problem for me because I like the format, but again, I am limiting myself in the way I photograph.