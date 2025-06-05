Photography is the top industry for freelancers in UK – this might be your sign to finally take the step

Photography leads as the top industry for freelancers in the UK in 2024, according to an analysis conducted by business finance experts at money.co.uk.

The report says that 68% of freelance photographers consider their career desirable and evaluated key factors such as average hourly rates, online interest, and customer reviews to determine which industry offers the best potential for freelancers.

This all indicates that clients are looking beyond basic point-and-shoot skills and recognize the difference that trained, creative photographers bring to the table. Encouraging to see in a digital era where everyone can get their hands on a camera, switch to auto mode, and label themselves as a "photographer".

The numbers

The report assigns photography a freelance score of 7.47 out of 10, with an impressive average client satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5. The Google search interest shows over 20,000 searches.

On the financial side, freelance photographers have an average hourly rate of £27.09 (around $36.73 / AUS$56.58). This is significantly higher than the UK's National Living Wage (ranging from £8.91 to £10.42 (around $12.08-14.13 / AU$18.61-21.76) between 2021 and 2024).

We shouldn't forget that freelancers have to care for insurance, medical care and pension schemes themselves. And running a photography business comes with high upfront costs – from investing in professional cameras and lenses to possibly needing a studio space.

And since photography often requires being physically present at shoots, remote work is rarely an option, adding transportation and travel expenses to the mix.

Still, many are drawn to the profession's perks: flexibility, creative freedom and the ability to be their own boss.

But photography misses out on top 10 in popularity

Interestingly, despite its high desirability, photography doesn't appear in the top 10 most popular freelance roles by volume. That list is led by fellow creatives – web designers, bloggers, video editors, graphic designers and interior designers dominate the top five spots.

The pros and cons

If you ever thought of becoming a freelance photographer, here are three pros and cons, shared by business bank accounts expert Joe Phelan from money.co.uk.

PRO: Flexibility

"You aren't constricted to the hours set by your employers and can be flexible with your working week to suit your schedule."

PRO: Potential for higher earnings

"You can choose your own rates, meaning you can potentially earn more than in a traditional job. However, this depends on your skillset and demand, which means the potential for higher earnings may come further into your freelancing journey as you build experience and positive client testimonials."

PRO: Passionate projects

"Being a freelancer means you can source and choose the work that you do, within the landscape of what work is available. This opens up the possibility to work on projects you're passionate about, enhancing your job satisfaction."

CON: Income instability

"As a freelancer, reliable income is not as guaranteed as it would be as an employee. Because freelancers typically work on a job-to-job basis, you often can't guarantee consistent monthly income."

CON: Lack of benefits

"When a company employs you, they often provide multiple benefits, including paid holidays, pension contributions, and healthcare cover. However, by going freelance, you lose these benefits, which can make it considerably more costly to miss work through holidays and illness."

CON: Business management

"As a freelancer, you have to handle all aspects of your business, including legal matters, invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax responsibilities. This means extra work and skills to learn, alongside networking, sourcing new clients, and completing projects."

