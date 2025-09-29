What this photographer saw at Utah's Great Salt Lake will break your heart, as he scoops $126,000 prize
Prix Pictet 2025 winner announced
Chilean photographer Alfredo Jaar has won the 2025 Prix Pixtet for his poignant portfolio of images on the Great Salt Lake in Utah, USA. It is the 11th time that the award has been given, with the New York City-based photographer winning a 100,000 Swiss Francs (US$126,000) as his prize.
Jaar's portfolio was chosen by a jury from a shortlist of twelve photographers for his 2025 series The End.
‘My objective in this series is to show the tragic fate of the lake and simultaneously reveal its extraordinary beauty and potential," says Jaar. 'In spite of the dire situation we are in, I wanted to create images of great beauty and sadness. In the face of the magnitude of this tragedy, I decided to print these images in a small, unspectacular format, as a kind of visual whisper, a lament for our dying planet.’
The lake has been described by scientists as an ‘environmental nuclear bomb', with its ecosystem being destroyed by excessive water extraction. It has lost 73% of its water and 60% of its surface area since the mid-nineteenth century, exposing toxic dust and driving salinity to dangerous levels.
“What used to be a thriving mecca for shore birds is now littered with the dried corpses of thousands of birds on the cracked mud flats that used to be the lake, Jaar explains.”
An exhibition featuring the work of all 12 shortlisted photographers shortlisted for the award is on show at The Pictet Gallery at the V&A Museum, London, until October 19 2025.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
