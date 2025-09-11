The world’s biggest pet photography competition just crowned the best pet photographer of 2025

Pets are among the most challenging yet most rewarding subjects to capture. Their unpredictability, emotion and unique personalities require patience, precision and instinct. This year's winners of the International Pet Photography Awards (IPPA) have proven exactly that – showcasing an exceptional level and creativity, emotion, and technical mastery.

Regarded as the world's most prestigious pet photography competition, the IPPA just announced its 2025 category winners along with the coveted title of International Pet Photographer of the Year.

From portraits and candid moments to action-packed captures and moving stories, here are this year's impactful images. If you want to see more, head over to the IPPA 2025 Awards Gallery to browse the full collection of winning images and find inspiration from the best in the field.

International Pet Photographer of the Year

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Katie Brockman) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Katie Brockman) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Katie Brockman) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Katie Brockman) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Katie Brockman)

Winner

Katie Brockman

Katie Brockman was crowned the 2025 International Pet Photographer of the Year with a portfolio of creative images depicting her own dog and several foster animals.

"The dog in two of these images is my own dog, Caldwell, who has been my best model since I started photography a few years ago. All the other animals are my former foster pets, and one of my goals by entering these images was to show that rescue animals can not only make loving family members, but fantastic models, too."

Katie's images were all creative in-camera captures, aside from the "mischievous bunny who is part of a series I’ve been working on for the last couple of years, featuring animals with unique markings."

Action

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Shandess Griffin) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Shandess Griffin) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Shandess Griffin)

Winner

Shandess Griffin

Shandess captured this impactful action image with the professional full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z8, featuring a 45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS. Paired with an 85mm f/1.8 G prime lens and the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S zoom, always keeping an eye on the shutter speed, to freeze the dog's movement (shooting as fast as 1/3200secs!)

Documentary

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Emma Boyle) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Emma Boyle) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Emma Boyle)

Winner

Emma Boyle

Of her set of images, Documentary category winner Emma Boyle said, "These images were taken in Istanbul as part of a personal project to photograph the strays of various countries where strays are prevalent – including Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt.

"Istanbul in particular seems to have a special relationship with its stray cats and dogs. There are even charities devoted to their care. The locals often feed and become friendly and known to the strays, who typically co-exist with mutual respect.

"I attempted to demonstrate this co-existence in my images with the strays living amongst the people; whether asleep and trusting in the shelter of a metro while it rained, simply watching the world pass by on the ever-busy Istiklal St, or the friendly, inquisitive cats who call Taksim Square home."

Feline Portrait

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Mirka Koot) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Mirka Koot) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Mirka Koot)

Winner

Mirka Koot

Mirka shot this series in a controlled studio environment, using flash, the Tamron SP 24070mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 and Canon EOS R5 – one of Canon's finest products ever. It combines the compact design of the EOS R, the reliability and versatility of the EOS 5D, and the pro-level AF (autofocus) system of the EOS-11D X.

Open Portrait

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Ellen Reus) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Ellen Reus) (Image credit: © Copyright 2025 Ellen Reus)

Winner

Ellen Reus

The first recipient of the new Open Portrait Category, Ellen Reus entered pristine studio portraits of snakes.

She said, "I'm so happy and proud! Especially because this shows that even if your pet is a snake, you can still get beautiful studio portraits of them. I really love photographing snakes, they're incredibly photogenic!"

