16-year-old photographer Jack secures Silver with an intimate portrait of two red foxes, captured using a decade-old Nikon DSLR and a versatile 18-300mm lens

Sixteen-year-old photographer Jack captured a beautiful moment as two red foxes share an intimate encounter in the woodland, with one gently nuzzling the other's face against a backdrop of dreamy natural light.

Titled Harmony, the photograph won second place in The Week Junior Science+Nature's Scavenger Hunt photo contest.

Jack used several clever wildlife photography techniques to make the viewers feel as though they are part of the scene he witnessed. To achieve this, he relied on a decade-old DSLR camera and a versatile all-in-one zoom lens.

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Why 'Harmony' stands out

Tech info

Gear: Nikon D500 + 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3

Exposure: 1/320sec, f/5.6 ISO 5000



1. Ground-level perspective

Jack moved away from the conventional eye-level perspective, instead positioning his camera close to the ground. This is a well-established technique used by pro photographers to create a more immersive viewpoint.

2. Making most of natural light

Neither weather conditions nor wildlife behavior can be controlled, making timing an important part of wildlife photography. Jack managed to capture the foxes in beautiful natural light, helping them stand out against the background. There's also a lovely catchlight reflected in the fox's eye, giving it a more vibrant and lively appearance.

3. Up-close details

Jack used a versatile all-in-one zoom lens, often referred to as a workhorse lens. With an 18-300mm focal range, it covers everything from wide-angle to telephoto framing, making it useful when capturing unpredictable wildlife.

The shallow depth of field also helps separate the foxes from their surroundings, drawing attention to their fur and finer details while creating a beautifully soft woodland background.

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The Week Junior Science+Nature Photo Contest

Every year, The Week Junior Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest invites young photographers aged 16 and under to put down their screens, go outside, track down ten hidden treasures and capture the beauty of nature for a chance to win prizes, Canon camera gear and even a future magazine cover.

The top prize went to Joseph, an 11-year-old photographer from Marlborough, UK, with a beautiful image of a hare in a harvest field looking straight into his camera lens. You can read the news here.

All photographs by the winners and runners up will be exhibited at the Photography and Videography Show at Excel London, England, taking from March 13-16 2027.

For more information, visit The Week Junior Science+Nature's website.

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