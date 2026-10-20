"I spent three days and three nights at around 4,500 metres above sea level, giving myself the best possible chance of photographing the area under ideal conditions," says winner of the world's biggest panoramic photography competition

"The original capture was a 360-degree aerial panorama made from 33 individual exposures," explains the award-winning photographer

The World's largest competition dedicated to panoramic photography – Epson International Pano Awards – has announced its winners, with Spanish photographer Daniel Viñé Garcia taking home the Open Photographer of the Year title.

His winning image, The Sleeping Giant, captures a spectacular sunset over Chile's Parinacota Volcano, neighbouring Pomerape and the surrounding high-altitude lakes, all bathed in atmospheric purple and orange hues,

But capturing this extraordinary scene was no easy feat. Garcia spent three days and three nights at high altitude, waiting for the right conditions to photograph the landscape. His patience paid off when he caught one of the final bursts of sunlight illuminating the volcanic peaks.

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Open Photographer of the Year

The Sleeping Giant is a 360-degree aerial panorama assembled from 33 individual exposures. Garcia carefully refined the framing to focus the final composition on what mattered most: the volcanoes, the light and the landscape's shapes.

He explains, "Parinacota Volcano was one of the main photographic goals of my trip to Chile.

"Rising to more than 6,300 metres, its distinctive snow-covered cone has an almost perfect symmetry that immediately reminded me of volcanoes such as Mount Fuji.

"Beside it stands Pomerape, another giant reaching more than 6,200 metres, together forming one of the most impressive landscapes I encountered during the journey.

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"After allowing time for proper acclimatisation, I spent three days and three nights at around 4,500 metres above sea level, giving myself the best possible chance of photographing the area under ideal conditions."

The Epson International Pano Awards

The 17th annual Epson International Pano Awards have revealed its 2026 winners (Image credit: Pano Awards)

Founded in 2019, the Epson International Pano Awards remain the world's largest competition devoted exclusively to panoramic photography.

The 2026 edition drew thousands of entries across Nature/Landscape, Built Environment, VR/360° and Aerial categories, celebrating both professional and amateur photographers. Explore the 2026 winning gallery by visiting the Pano Awards website.

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