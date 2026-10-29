You need to see this year’s shortlist from the Royal Meteorological Society’s (RMetS) Weather Photographer of the Year to truly understand how spectacular, phenomenal, and downright jaw-dropping the elements can be!

And when admiring them, why not cast your vote for your favorite of the 30 finalists? The public vote is now open until November 5, 2026 (23:59 GMT), with the winner announced on November 17.

Looking at the shortlist, which the competition organizers said was selected from over 5,500 entries from nations worldwide, a few jump out. I particularly like Lisa Kuhn’s frame of Mount Shasta, a prominent, glacier-clad stratovolcano rising to 14,179 feet (4,322 meters) in the Cascade Range, Northern California.

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Mount Shasta Top Hat at Sunset – Lisa K. Kuhn (Image credit: Lisa K. Kuhn)

Kuhn told the Meteorological Society that she’d already been out to shoot the volcano that day but returned for a better view. “I was surprised to see the lovely outcome of the photo with the smooth layers on the front of the cloud,” she shared.

While it’s hard to choose individual images from the shortlist, another that catches my eye is “Fire” by Erfan Samanfar. The Iranian photographer’s striking frame depicts a farmer trying to protect their land as fire ravages all around. It takes a moment to notice the farmer, shrouded in thick, blue-gray smoke in the bottom corner of the frame.

Fire – Erfan Samanfar (Image credit: Erfan Samanfar)

The wider shortlist features scenes of fascinating cloud formations, heart-stopping lightning strikes, and crashing glaciers. Be sure to spend some time appreciating these fantastic images and casting your vote.

Professor Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the RMetS, said: “Our judging panel had an incredibly tough task in shortlisting the images and deciding on the winning images, and we are now delighted to hand over to the public to vote for their favorite.”

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Triple strike NYC – Dan Martland (Image credit: Dan Martland)

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