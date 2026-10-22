This award-winning image reveals a never-before-seen view of an inkjet printer at work – here's how the experimental macro photographer captured it

This award-winning image looks like an otherworldly capture – but it showcases in incredible detail how an inkjet printer is printing words on paper

A never-before-seen microscopic view of an inkjet printer printing words on paper has won the prestigious Nikon Small World 2026 Photomicrography Competition.

Young German photographer Ole Bielfeldt captured the image using a microscope objective in an unconventional way. Getting the shot right took some experimentation, as the printer's quick movements and tiny ink droplets were challenging to photograph sharply.

His award-winning image began with a simple question: how does a printer place ink onto paper with such precision? "I think it was super interesting because I didn’t know how it really worked," Bielfeldt said. "It’s like it was magic, and I didn’t understand it, but now I do."

How he captured the award-winning image

Capturing the ink droplets in motion was difficult. Bielfeldt's first attempts ran into two problems: the printhead moved too quickly to keep a small area in focus, while the droplets themselves were travelling too fast to be frozen by the camera's shutter speed.

"I thought I would need some expensive equipment. But it turned out I already had everything I needed," he said.

Bielfeldt modified the printer's setup so that the paper moved beneath a stationary printhead, making it easier to keep the area he wanted to photograph in focus.

He used a self-built imaging rig fitted with a microscope objective, and worked in a dark room, using a flash to freeze the ink droplets mid-air.

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Why the image stood out

"Ole Bielfeldt’s winning image embodies what makes Nikon Small World so powerful: the intersection of microscope imaging, ingenuity, and artistry," said Eric Flem, senior manager, communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments.

"By using a microscope objective in a different way, he transformed a familiar object into something altogether new and previously unseen.

"It is a reminder that the microscope is not only a scientific tool but also a creative one, capable of expanding how we see and imagine the world around us."

The full list of winners can be found on the official competition website.

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