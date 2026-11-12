A striking, almost ethereal image of a white heron hunting above splashing water, captured in delicate white tones

Chinese photographer Xiaoping Lin taught himself photography in 1992. He is best known for his striking images of birds catching prey mid-air, capturing the raw power and unforgiving laws of nature.

Lin has won numerous awards throughout his career and now adds another prestigious accolade to his growing list of achievements.

The 1839 Awards named him the Gold Category Winner in the Professional Wildlife category in its Photographer of the Year competition for the image Pass By.

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The photo shows a white heron spreading its wings above the splashing water as it attempts to catch a fish, while a tiny fish leaps by – a white-on-white wildlife image that impressed the judges.

Lin's photography tells a story of nature in all its brutality and beauty, revealing the behaviors and survival instincts of the bird world.

By freezing those fleeting moments of action and the relationship between predator and prey, Lin highlights nature's delicate balance.

'Pass By'

"The big fish chased the small fish and rushed out of the water together, passing the egret," Lin explains to the 1839 Awards.

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"The egret looked surprised and did not know where the small fish would go. Just like a poem: I passed you by. You hurried here. Before I noticed, you had gone far away, leaving me a regretful back."

The 1839 Awards

The 1839 Awards, named after one of the most formative years in the history of photography, is a contest and platform celebrating the art of photography and all those who continue to explore the medium’s capabilities.

Take a look at all the 2026 winners on the 1839 Awards website.

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