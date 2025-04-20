10 ways to raise your photography profile without social media

Feel like you're getting diminishing returns from social media? You're not alone. Nowadays, platforms like Instagram and Facebook are more going all out for video – which means most photographers have to work twice as hard to surface their content, if not more.

And even if you don't have that problem, how exhausting is social media anyway? The endless pressure to post regularly, engage with followers, and keep up with constantly changing algorithms can drain your creative energy faster than a battery at a day-long shoot.

But if you're no longer getting results from social media, or just feeling burnt out by it, here's some good news: there are plenty of other ways to get your work noticed and build your photography business. In fact, here's a list of 10…

1. Create a standout portfolio website

A platform such as Format makes it easy to build a website (Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Do you have your own portfolio website? If not, then I'd highly recommend you get one. The best web builders make it both easy and affordable to make one. Think of it as your online home where you make the rules. No algorithm can push your best work to the bottom of the feed.

Unlike Instagram, where your gorgeous images get sandwiched between cat videos and food posts, your website lets clients focus entirely on your vision. And with some basic SEO (search engine optimization), potential clients will be more likely to find you via Google searches than they ever would on social media.

Keep your site fresh by adding new work regularly, and maybe throw in a blog where you can tell the stories behind your favorite shots. You'll soon start forgetting why you ever put so much effort into social media.

2. Get your work published (yes, print still matters)

Don't overlook traditional media, because getting published still carries serious weight. Local newspapers, specialty magazines and niche publications are all hungry for great visuals, so don't be shy. Hunt for titles, both online and offline, that match your photography style and start submitting your work to them.

Photography contests can also give you a visibility boost. Even being a finalist can add credibility to your portfolio and get your name circulating in the industry. Just be selective about which competitions you enter: look for reputable ones that align with your style. See our guide to the best photography awards for inspiration.

3. Get out there and meet real people

The Photography & Video Show is a great event for inspiration, education and making connections (Image credit: Future)

We all know that nothing beats good old-fashioned, face-to-face connections. Social media may have made us forget this in recent years, but that doesn't stop it being true.

So if you're fed up with Instagram and Facebook, take that energy and use it to hit up photography exhibitions, workshops and industry events where you can chat with potential clients and collaborators in person.

Giant national events like The Photography & Video Show are a great place to connect, and even local business networking meets can help you reach companies who might need your services.

Remember that networking doesn't mean turning yourself into a grinning, cheesy salesperson; focus on genuinely getting to know people first, before trying to sell yourself to them.

Listen to what they need and think about how your photography might help them. Oh, and carry some killer business cards; make them memorable with a few of your best images on them.

4. Team up with complementary businesses

Networking isn't about how many people you know, but how useful those people are to you (and each other). So make an effort to seek out your business besties: other professionals who share your target audience but aren't competing with you directly.

For example, if you're a wedding photographer, connect with venues, planners, florists and caterers. Portrait photographers, meanwhile, might partner with makeup artists, stylists or local boutiques. You get the idea.

A good way to deepen these relationships is to create a referral system where you send clients to each other. Maybe you could offer special packages or discounts for partner referrals, too. In short, put in a bit of effort and these relationships can create a steady stream of new business; one that has nothing to do with your follower count.

5. Start an email newsletter (that people actually want to read)

(Image credit: Neil Scott)

Email newsletters might seem old school, but they've seen a renaissance in recent years thanks to the rise of Substack . And the beauty of a newsletter is that it lands directly in your audience's inbox instead of getting lost in a crowded social feed.

What to include? Well, you could share behind-the-scenes looks at recent shoots, quick photography tips or early access to special offers, to name but a few ideas. Don't stress about sending it weekly, though: quality beats quantity every time. Just be consistent with whatever schedule you choose.

The best part? You can dive deeper into your creative process than you ever could in a caption. For inspiration, see our list of photographers you should be following on Substack .

6. Show your work in physical spaces

There's something magical about seeing photographs printed and displayed in person. So ignore the apps, and consider hosting your own exhibition at a local gallery, café or community space.

Alternatively, you could join group shows to connect with other artists and their followings. Make these exhibitions fun by adding a short talk about your work, some demonstrations or a workshop. Good music and snacks can also go a long way.

Above all, send personal invitations to potential clients and industry contacts. Following up with attendees afterward can turn these connections into long-term relationships.

7. Turn happy clients into your marketing team

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

Happy clients have the potential be your biggest cheerleaders. So set up a simple referral program that rewards people who send new business your way. This could involve discounts on future sessions, free prints or even small thank you gifts.

The most effective thing you can do is make it super-easy for clients to refer you. You might, say, want to print them beautiful cards they can pass along, or shareable digital assets. (For more on this, read our article on creating print products to enhance or promote your photography service).

Remember that a genuine recommendation from someone who's worked with you carries way more weight than any sponsored post ever could.

8. Get involved locally

Getting involved in your local community is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways that you can promote your photography skills. So offer your services to local non-profits, document local events, or volunteer your skills for causes you care about. The connections you'll build can lead to all sorts of unexpected opportunities.

Alternatively, consider creating photo projects that highlight local stories or issues. These kinds of projects often attract media attention and show people that you're using your talent to make a difference, not just make money.

9. Share your knowledge with others

(Image credit: Jeremy Walker)

Teaching is a fantastic way to establish yourself as an expert while connecting with people who genuinely appreciate your approach. Consider running photography workshops, either in-person or online, covering anything from technical skills to the business side of photography.

Not only does teaching bring in some extra income, but your students often become your biggest advocates. They'll talk up your work and potentially send clients your way. And of course, even if none of that happens, there's something incredibly rewarding about helping others develop their photography skills.

(It's not all plain sailing of course: for a balanced view, read our article Are photography workshops worth it?)

10. Create cool products

In our screen-saturated world, tangible items really stand out. So think about creating photography books, calendars, prints or postcards that showcase your work. These physical products can be sold or gifted, creating lasting impressions rather than the soon-forgotten blur of an Instagram scroll will never match.

Limited edition prints or books can become collectibles that spread awareness of your work through word-of-mouth. Physical products also give you a reason to host launch events, creating another opportunity to gather people around your photography.

Conclusion

While Instagram and TikTok can help you reach thousands of people instantly, these alternative strategies often create deeper, more meaningful connections. They put you directly in touch with people who can genuinely support your work, rather than leaving your success at the mercy of mysterious algorithms.

When it comes to building your photography career, one solid connection with the right person beats a thousand random likes any day. By mixing up how you market yourself, you're creating a much more sustainable foundation for your business.

The photographers who thrive without being glued to social media are those who understand their most powerful marketing tool isn't an app – it's the emotional impact of their images and the authentic relationships they build with people who truly appreciate their vision.

