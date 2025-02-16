Is Substack the perfect platform for photographers?

Social media used to be the go-to space for photographers to share work, connect with audiences, and even build a career. But today, platforms like Instagram and Facebook feel increasingly like chaotic, ad-filled marketplaces where we’re fighting algorithms just to be seen. Our feeds are cluttered with content we didn’t ask for, while the people who actually want to see our work often don’t. It’s frustrating and exhausting.

This is where Substack comes in, a space that feels refreshingly different. Unlike Instagram, where posts disappear into an algorithmic void, Substack delivers content directly to subscribers. No ads, no random viral trends, no sponsored posts getting in the way. If someone subscribes, they receive your work. It’s a simple but powerful shift, one that puts creators back in control.

Substack also fosters a deeper, more intentional connection between creators and audiences. Readers opt in because they genuinely want to follow your work, not because an algorithm decided to surface it between AI-generated art and fast fashion ads. This means your audience is engaged, invested, and actually paying attention.

Photography is more than just images; it’s about ideas, narratives, processes, and perspectives. Traditional social media encourages quick short-form consumption, people double-tap and scroll past fast. Substack, on the other hand, allows for depth. Photographers can share not just images but also thoughts, stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and creative experiments. It’s a space where words and pictures can work together, making it an ideal platform for those who want to explore long-form storytelling and personal reflections alongside their photography.

A screenshot of my a post on my Substack publication My Visual Diary (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Then there’s monetization. The promise of making money on social media is largely unattainable unless you have hundreds of thousands of followers or land big brand deals. Substack, however, enables photographers to monetize directly through paid subscriptions, if they choose to. Even if you keep your content free, you still grow your audience who aren’t at the mercy of shifting engagement rules, and if you do decide to offer exclusive content such as project updates, essays, or behind-the-scenes material, the option is already built in.

Inspired by Daido Moriyama's personal photographic journal Record, I’m in the process of launching my own Substack as a visual diary, a space to document photography projects, share behind-the-scenes moments, and explore ideas in a way that feels more personal and meaningful than Instagram ever allowed. It’s a place where I can communicate directly with an audience and create a community that actually cares about the work rather than chasing engagement metrics. In addition, with Substack’s ability to host podcasts, there’s potential to expand even further; perhaps into conversations about photography, art books, and the creative process. That’s something I’m considering for later this year.

For photographers who want to share work in a more thoughtful, intentional way, one that prioritizes real engagement over fleeting likes, Substack is worth exploring. It won’t replace Instagram entirely, but it offers something that’s been missing from social media for a long time – a direct, distraction-free connection between creator and audience.

Check out our recent article on photographers to follow on Substack, and if like me Daido Moriyama is an inspiration, check out his new exhibition at The Photographers' Gallery.