10 photographers you should be following on Substack

Well, here's a breath of fresh air: Substack is becoming the go-to place for those who want to share their photographic work in a more meaningful way.

Rather than a social media network, it's a platform for sending out email newsletters. That might sound old-fashioned to some, but Substack is actually quite hip right now. And it's being used by lots of great photographers to share their case studies, their process and their work.

Think of Substack as the slow food movement of the photography world. Instead of rushing to post daily snapshots, people get to take their time, tell their stories and really dive deep into what makes each image special. It's like having a cozy coffee shop conversation about photography, but in digital form.

The community here is something special, too. Remember those early days of Flickr, when photographers actually helped each other grow? Substack has that same supportive vibe. No shade, no competition, just photographers lifting each other up.

If you're new to the platform, though, it can be difficult to know where to start. So let me get you sorted with my roundup of ten must-follow photography newsletters on Substack. Click on the links and you'll be able to view a bunch of past newsletters in a blog format, so you can decide whether to subscribe or not.

1. Xavografica by Xavi Buendia

(Image credit: Xavi Buendia)

Meet the author: Xavi (short for Xavier) is a full time photographer and artist originally from Mexico City, now living in Brighton, UK. "I use photography as a way to explore and learn about our world," he writes, "approaching each project with empathy, removing stereotypes, focusing on the true essence of my subjects rather than trying to glamorize them".

Why subscribe?: Ever wondered what goes on in a photographer's head? Xavi's weekly newsletter is like reading a visual diary. He shares these gorgeous photo essays that tell stories you can get lost in, plus he's very open about his creative process. It's raw, real, and absolutely fascinating.

2. Darkrooms by Marcel Borgstijn

Meet the author: Marcel Borgstijn is a conceptual photographer focusing on in-depth, long-term projects that are closely related to his personal experiences. In his newsletter he discusses other photographers' working methods, special projects and interviews.

Why subscribe?: Think of this as your weekly photography book club. Marcel doesn't just show you pretty pictures – he takes you behind the scenes, introduces you to fascinating photographers and even publishes a quarterly magazine. It's like having a photography professor in your pocket.

3. FlakPhoto Digest by Andy Adams

(Image credit: Andy Adams)

Meet the author: Andy Adams is a curator and director who lives and works in Madison, Wisconsin. Years ago, he published a blog called FlakPhoto. "That was before Instagram devoured the scene and ate my blogging habit," he recalls. Recently he's revived FlakPhoto as a Substack, and it's appointment reading for anyone in the business.

Why subscribe?: You know that friend who always knows about the coolest photo exhibitions and books before anyone else? That's Andy. His newsletter is like getting insider photography news from your most in-the-know friend.

4. Photos, mostly by Neil Milton

Meet the author: Neil Milton is a Scottish street photographer who also teaches photography, most recently at Akademickie Liceum Ogólnokształcące (PJATK) in Warsaw, Poland. "I spend my days walking the streets looking for the unexpected, as well as the unconventional, and the contradictory," he says.

Why subscribe?: Is street photography your jam? In his Substack newsletter, Neil breaks down the art of capturing those perfect urban moments in a way that makes you think, "Hey, I could do that!" And with his tips, well, you actually can.

5. My Morning Muse by Susanne Helmert

(Image credit: Susanne Helmert)

Meet the author: Susanne Helmert is a self-taught photographer and mixed media artist, living and working in Hamburg, Germany. Since 2010, her work has focused on "places that are forlorn and forsaken by humanity".

Why subscribe?: Imagine starting each day with a dose of pure creative inspiration. That's what Susanne delivers. It's like having coffee with a friend who always leaves you feeling creatively energized.

6. Anthony Morganti on Photography

Meet the author: Anthony is a professional photographer and photography educator from Buffalo, New York. In the Eighties he established a thriving wedding, portrait and stock photography business. He now teaches photography, and his YouTube channel has over 300,000 subscribers.

Why subscribe?: With over four decades of experience, Anthony's newsletter is like having access to a master photographer's brain. He shares the kind of insights you'd normally only get through years of trial and error.

7. 100 Real People by Richard Partridge

(Image credit: Richard Partridge)

Meet the author: Richard Partridge lives and work in Cornwall in the UK. His Substack, is focused on writing, short stories, aphorisms and the like, supported by his photography – both film and digital. He also shares a photographic diary that documents his life.

Why subscribe?: This one's special: it's where photography meets poetry. Richard creates these beautiful combinations of words and images that'll make you see both art forms in a whole new way.

8. New Fires by Arran Cross

Meet the author: Arran Cross is a British photographer living in Sheffield and working all over the world. He works for commercial and editorial clients and also on personal artistic projects, having just completed work on his first book, Glen Dye.

Why subscribe?: Want the real, unvarnished truth about life as a photographer? Arran delivers just that. It's like having a mentor who tells it like it is while keeping you inspired and motivated.

9. The Crop by Neil Scott

(Image credit: Neil Scott)

Meet the author: Neil Scott is a designer, writer and photographer based in Glasgow, Scotland. Since 2022 he has been writing a weekly newsletter – recently relaunched as The Crop – that explores modern culture through the lens of photography.

Why subscribe?: This newsletter offers a weekly exploration of the impact of photography. Neil delves into the cultural, social and artistic significance of images, offering insightful analysis and commentary. In short, it's a great read for photographers who are interested in understanding the broader context of their work and the power of visual communication.

10. Fotonotes by Phoenix Kanada

Meet the author: Phoenix Kanada is an American photographer and writer who is heavily influenced by the history and landscapes of Northern California, where he was born and raised.

Why subscribe?: Phoenix combines photography, writing and reflections on the creative process in this thoughtful newsletter. He shares his own work and explores the connections between visual expression and written narrative, offering a unique perspective on the art of image-making. A good read for photographers interested in exploring the storytelling potential of their work and developing a deeper understanding of their own creative journey.

