In an age where social media feeds and algorithmic grids dominate the visual landscape, it might seem old-fashioned to talk about photography portfolios.

But the truth is that building and maintaining a strong portfolio is just as vital today as ever. Whether you're trying to land a commercial commission, apply for a grant or catch the attention of a gallery, your photography portfolio remains your most powerful tool to showcase who you are and what you’re capable of.

What is a photography portfolio?

At its core, a photography portfolio is your proof of concept. It’s not just a collection of pretty pictures but a curated body of work that tells a clear story about your skills, vision, and consistency. Clients and editors don’t want to guess what kind of photographer you are; they want evidence.

If a fashion brand is looking for someone who can handle complex lighting on location, they’re going to choose a photographer who already has that kind of work in their book. No second-guessing or assumptions.

The power of a good photography portfolio speaks for you before you enter the room.

You can build a digital photography portfolio with sites like Squarespace (Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Digital photography portfolios: The new standard

An online portfolio is non-negotiable. A clean, easy-to-navigate website is the modern-day business card and most often, your first impression. It enables you to be found, shared, and considered. Platforms like Wix and Squarespace make it easy to create a professional-looking site that lets your work shine.

But don’t just upload everything. A great portfolio is a tight edit. Quality over quantity, always. Even online, your goal should be to create a cohesive yet diverse body of work, with a clear sense of voice and vision.

The printed portfolio: Still essential

Surprisingly, printed portfolios still matter. Having attended multiple portfolio reviews with some of the best photographers and photo editors in the world, I can say without hesitation that bringing a beautifully printed book makes all the difference. Especially if you want to be hired for print-based work.

There’s something about turning the pages, experiencing the sequencing, the texture, the finish. It conveys thoughtfulness and professionalism in a way screens just can’t replicate.

Many professionals even go so far as to create multiple photography portfolios tailored to different clients or markets. A smart approach is to use a book with removable sleeves, enabling you to create bespoke edits depending on the meeting. That level of customization shows intention and respect for your viewer.

Create a Successful Photography Portfolio - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Joey L's Create a Successful Photography Portfolio talk

What makes a strong photography portfolio?

One of the most valuable pieces of advice I’ve encountered comes from commercial and documentary photographer, Joey L (Joey Lawrence), whose Create a Successful Photography Portfolio talk for CreativeLive has stuck with me over the years.

Despite being several years old, the wisdom still holds up, maybe even more so in today's saturated visual culture.

Joey frames the portfolio as your collection of best images, the proof of what you do and how well you do it. He emphasizes the importance of editing ruthlessly, cutting down your body of work to only the strongest 40-60 images. The result should feel both cohesive and varied, demonstrating range without losing a clear, singular voice.

He also offers a perspective-shifting tip for photographers feeling stuck or uninspired. If you’re unhappy with your current work and want to start fresh, think in terms of building a photography portfolio from just ten new shoots.

If you can produce three to four great images per shoot, you suddenly have enough for an entirely new book. It’s not about quantity, it’s about clarity and quality. Everything you’ve done up until now might have been practice. That mindset alone can be incredibly freeing.

Another point Joey makes is the importance of blending personal and commercial work in a way that still feels stylistically unified. The most successful portfolios often include personal projects that reveal a deeper motivation or curiosity, something that keeps the photographer engaged and passionate.

When that energy carries through to commercial work, the result is a more authentic and compelling presentation.

Most importantly, he stresses choosing subjects that genuinely mean something to you. When you’re connected to your subject matter, it shows.

Digital vs print: Use both!

So, which format is better? Digital or print? The answer is both.

Your digital portfolio is your 24/7 shopfront; it’s how people discover you. But your printed portfolio is for when it matters most. For portfolio reviews. For in-person meetings. For gallery submissions. For print clients. It shows that you’re serious, that you’ve thought deeply about your work, and that you care how it's presented.

In the end, your photography portfolio is a living document. It should evolve, shift, and grow. But its job stays the same – to represent the best of your photographic voice and open doors.

Cewe printed book and case (Image credit: James Artaius)

Final thoughts

Your portfolio is not a dumping ground for everything you’ve ever shot. It’s a tight, compelling narrative about what you do best. It’s a conversation starter, a calling card, and proof of your professionalism.

Whether printed or online, treat it with the care it deserves, because when the right person is looking, your portfolio isn’t just a body of work but the beginning of opportunity.

