Create print products to enhance or promote your photography service

As a photographer running a business, it can be quite a challenge to keep in touch with existing clients while attempting to attract new customers. However, it is crucial to maintain existing relationships, which will help you earn repeat business from previous customers and demonstrate your versatility by showing off the full range of your services.

Pro tip It is important to choose a provider that offers various thicknesses of printing material. The type of paper is an indication of high quality so making the correct choice should be one of your top priorities. Saal Digital is one such provider that offers cards and leporello in a paper strength of 300g/m². You can choose from three optic types – Classic, Structured and Pearl – to create products that will make

a lasting impression.

To run a successful photography business, it is not enough to reach out to the general population; you also need to target specific individuals. This is where personal contact comes in handy.

One of the best ways to stay in touch with your clients is by sending out a newsletter. This can be a good tool to keep your clients updated on your latest projects and services. They are also a great way to showcase your work and keep your clients engaged.

While digital files could be one way to approach this, printed products can take your work to the next level. In today’s digital world, printed products offer something different, adding a more personal touch to your photography business.

Create a portable mini-portfolio

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

Capture your creativity and showcase it in a unique way with a Hardcover Mini Leporello. This innovative product allows you to create a mini portfolio and store your best work safely and securely. The smart design and leporello layout (a type of parallel or concertina fold) make it the perfect tool to show potential clients the whole range of your work in one document.

Websites and Instagram accounts may be run-of-the-mill, but a Hardcover Mini Leporello is a stylish way to showcase your skills and leave a lasting impression. Take some to trade fairs or exhibitions and let your work speak for itself.

Eye-catching presentations

A leporello uses a concertina fold to provide a stylish way to present your photographic services (Image credit: Saal Digital)

A mini leporello with a soft cover is a great and stylish way to present your services. It is perfect for combining visual work and important information in one place. The mini leporello format lets you present your images alongside written text, giving a refined and sophisticated look without seeming too commercial.

It’s also lightweight and easy to send to clients who are interested in finding out more about your services and pricing or simply lay them out around your studio for visitors. The mini Leporello layout is suitable for events that require text, such as wedding invitations – the shape and size give it an ornamental and high-quality look.

Expand your service

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

If you have a photo shoot scheduled for an engaged couple or a newborn baby, why not ask your clients whether they would like special invitations printed for the forthcoming wedding or the baby’s first birthday?

Offering customised invitation cards featuring the images you are taking anyway means you can provide something truly unique. With this, you earn more income for minimum effort, while your customers will appreciate the convenience of crossing another task off their to-do list. Not only does this save your clients time, but it also ensures they receive top-notch print and paper products.

Send a ‘thank you’ note

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

After completing a project or shoot, sending a personal note in the form of a card is a thoughtful way to show your appreciation for the work. However, designing these cards from scratch can be challenging as you want to choose images that will make the card stand out.

It is important not to overload the card, instead, choose one highlight photo and one or two supporting ones. Many photo finishers offer an online configurator that allows you to effortlessly customize the cards to your taste, including the format, text, images, and type of paper, giving you a preview of the end result.

A thoughtful reminder

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

Consider sending a postcard to previous clients to remind them of your past collaborations, especially when planning upcoming photography sessions. The classic postcard size is 10x15mm (4x6in), but some providers offer a larger size of 13x18mm (5x7in).

The beauty of a postcard is that it doesn’t require an envelope and your photography is immediately visible when it enters the recipient’s mailbox. It’s a thoughtful reminder that may eventually end up on a fridge or office noticeboard, where friends and colleagues can see it.

