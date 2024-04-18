Zhiyun releases a new series of LED lights aimed at creators of all levels

By Kalum Carter
published

Zhiyun to release a new series of powerful yet compact COB lights

Zhiyun Molus B-Series
(Image credit: Zhiyun)

Showcased at NAB 2024, the new series of LED lights is called the Zhiyun Molus B-Series and will become a separate and completely new lineup from its existing LED series. The new B-Series currently consists of four compact LED fixtures at varying output levels, designed for exceptional performance at an affordable price point. 

The new COB LED lights range from 100-500W and are named B100, B200, B300, B400, and B500 representing the output. The varying levels of output mean that the series provides all you need, from small initial shoots to larger-scale productions. Although these lights have a compact form they boast some impressive features that are staples in some of the best video and photography lights

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

