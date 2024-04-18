Zhiyun releases a new series of LED lights aimed at creators of all levels

Showcased at NAB 2024, the new series of LED lights is called the Zhiyun Molus B-Series and will become a separate and completely new lineup from its existing LED series. The new B-Series currently consists of four compact LED fixtures at varying output levels, designed for exceptional performance at an affordable price point.

The new COB LED lights range from 100-500W and are named B100, B200, B300, B400, and B500 representing the output. The varying levels of output mean that the series provides all you need, from small initial shoots to larger-scale productions. Although these lights have a compact form they boast some impressive features that are staples in some of the best video and photography lights.

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The CCT (Correlated Color Temperature) ranges from 2700-6500K and excels in color rendering, ensuring professional-grade color fidelity for any scene. Intuitive step-less dials and an accompanying controller make changing the color temperature and brightness quick and efficient.

Further control can be had via the ZY Vega App, Zhiyun's lighting app which makes precision control even easier and more efficient. The app enables the control of multiple lights in a setup, controlling brightness, color temperature, and more.

The lights are powered via an AC mains cable and have an inbuilt power supply meaning that they can be easily transported and set up with less fuss. With an inbuilt power supply usually comes heat, therefore Zhiyun has added an all-new industrial design that features a dual cooling structure inspired by vortex, seamlessly integrating the cooling system with the light to be more compact.

Zhiyun states, "The B series redefines thermal efficiency with its MK V-type DynaVort Cooling System, featuring two pressure sensors to eliminate turbulence and optimize airflow, offering significantly improved heat dissipation efficiency within a smaller volume."

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun B-Series comes fitted with a Bowen's mount meaning mixing and matching accessories is effortless. Zhiyun offers several great light modifiers however the universal Bowens mount means that other options are also encouraged – so no need to replace your existing favorites.

Other notable features include Live Mode, which enables the user to power all lights simultaneously, and Lighting Effects which include flames, TV, lighting, plus many more that can take your video work to the next level.

The Zhiyun B-Series lights are available for pre-order now and are scheduled to start shipping in May. The price points will be: Zhiyun LED Molus B100 Cob Light at $230 / £230; The Zhiyun LED Molus B200 Cob Light – $360 / £360. The Zhiyun LED Molus B300 Cob Light at $540 / £540. The Zhiyun LED Molus B500 Cob Light at $720 / £720. (Australian pricing is to be confirmed).

