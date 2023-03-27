Zenfolio now offers 4K video and unlimited storage on its top-tier plans

Zenfolio is already considered one of the best website builders for photographers and it just got even better with new video features and unlimited file storage on all the top-tier plans. Anyone with the ProSuite plan will now be able to upload 4K video files allowing professional photographers and videographer to show off their video work in high-resolution.

Considered to be the market leader in creative and business solutions, Zenfolio has been serving photographers around the globe for almost two decades. It offers an all-in-one portfolio and website builder with a full suite of advanced business and e-commerce solutions. The company's brands and services include Format (opens in new tab), a portfolio website solution with marketing and studio management tools for all creative professionals and PhotoRefine.ai (opens in new tab), an advanced AI software that takes the work out of grouping, rating, and culling images.

• Check out the best web hosting sites for photographers (opens in new tab) with features such as 24/7 support, unlimited storage and free email hosting

As well as being able to upload 4K videos, those on the ProSuite service tier will also have access to unlimited storage. Users will be able to upload 4K videos up to 60 minutes long and up to 30GB in size complete with video watermarking and other advanced video features.

John Loughlin, Zenfolio's Chief Executive Officer, says these major updates further cement the company’s market leadership position. “Zenfolio is constantly innovating and enhancing our service offerings to meet the needs of our customers and their clients. Our already robust video features are now even more appealing with 4K video and unlimited storage, reaffirming Zenfolio as the best single source for running a photography or videography business.”

ProSuite is by far Zenfolio’s most extensive plan offering SEO optimization, Instagram integration, email marketing, smart pricing and advanced order management. With this latest announcement, Zenfolio is even more well-equipped to make sure your professional portfolio looks its best for potential new clients.

Zenfolio currently has a 50%-off sale (opens in new tab) running on its annual plans, which runs until 31 March.

Check out the best professional cameras (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) or the best DSLRs (opens in new tab) from Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and more!