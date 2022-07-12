You don't need Amazon Prime to get great prime savings deals

Seeing all the Amazon Prime Day deals flood in could be tempting you to sign up, but what if we told you that sometimes you don't have to be a Prime member to get Prime saving deals.

For instance below are a handful of amazing deal coming from all directions, including $600 off a Sony A7 II with 28-70mm lens (opens in new tab), or even $500 off professional Panasonic lenses (opens in new tab) all thanks to B&H.

We have selected a few deals below that look like great offers, but that doesn't mean there aren't more lurking in the list. So we recommend you take a look at the deals below before taking a deep dive in the B&H deals of the week. (opens in new tab)

Panasonic Lumix S5|was $1,997.99| $1,497.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor capable of UHD 4K60 10-bit internal recording. This is a content creators dream!
Sony A7R IVa|was $3,498| $2,998 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $500 Moving to an even higher resolution realm of 64MP, the Sony a7R IVA continues the noteworthy series of highly capable full-frame cameras, characterized by impressive stills and video performance and versatility.
Panasonic Lumix Pro 70-200mm f/2.8|was $2,598| $2,097.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $500 Developed to be the workhorse for events, portraiture, and other mid-length subjects. This is a lens that will last you a lifetime.
Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 |was $1,598| $998 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $600 Pairing a versatile mirrorless body with a standard zoom, the Sony A7 II and the 28-70mm lens means this is a ready to shoot package that can cover all types of photography and video.
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

