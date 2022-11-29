Xiaomi 13 series will launch this week!

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Xiaomi 13 series phones: Thursday, December 1 at 7pm Beijing time (6am EST, 11am GMT), when the manufacturer will also launch MIUI 14. Xiaomi boss, Lei Jun, took to the Chinese social media site, Weibo (opens in new tab) (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)) to share an official render of the Xiaomi 13 and announce the launch.

The company has confirmed the Xiaomi 13 as having a flat OLED screen with super-slim bezels. On the top and sides the bezels will measure just 1.61mm thick and the bottom one will measure 1.81mm. We also now know the phone will be 71.5mm wide and feature an IP68 rating, meaning that it is water and dustproof.

Xiaomi 12 successor

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 (opens in new tab) and the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro (opens in new tab). We hope the new Xiaomi 13 phones launch with MIUI 14 installed, as it’s being launched at the same time but if not it’s sure to be the first to get the software upgrade.

While the 12 series phones launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Xiaomi 13 series is said to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – this is an unconfirmed rumour but is corroborated by @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) in collaboration with Zoutons (opens in new tab) and CompareDial (opens in new tab), who shared renders earlier this month and by by prolific tipster Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), last month.

Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 * powered handsetsNovember - December- Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro- Motorola X40 (Edge 40 Pro)- Vivo X90 Pro- iQOO 11 / 11 ProJanuary - March- Samsung Galaxy S23 series- OPPO Find X6 Pro- Realme GT 4- OnePlus 11- Redmi K60 GamingOctober 28, 2022 See more

Both the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro featured a triple camera setup with a 50MP camera at the helm but no telephoto camera for the vanilla, which was a slight disappointment. While there are no confirmed camera specs for the 13 series (or likely rumours) we expect both cameras to get a significant megapixel bump as per the current trend, and for the vanilla model to get a telephoto camera.

The biggest leak we’ve seen on the Xiaomi 13 series so far is the renders (opens in new tab) from @OnLeaks (opens in new tab), but other than the design which we now have from Xiaomi themselves, the potential addition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and that the Pro model is said to come with either 256 GB or 512 GB storage, we don’t have a lot more to comment on. We’ve only got a few days to wait tho and hats off to Xiaomi for keeping the specs quiet.

As well as the Xiaomi 13 series and MIUI 14 operating system, December 1 will see the company launch its Watch S2 smartwatch and Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earphones, a desktop computer (the company’s first), a new Wi-Fi router and a projector – they’ve clearly been busy.

