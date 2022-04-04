Winners revealed for #ShotOnMyDrone aerial photography competition 2022

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s #ShotOnMyDrone photography competition has announced this year's winners, chosen from over 800 breath-taking entries.

Winning images feature the best birds-eye-views of both urban as well as countryside UK landscapes, captured using drone photography.

#ShotOnMyDrone was created by the CAA with intentions to highlight the extraordinary images that drones and aerial photography can capture, as well as to educate people on how drones should be used safely while exploring the UK’s beautiful towns, cities, and countryside. Research from the CAA recently revealed that 20% of drone users and half of the general public are unaware that CAA approval is needed to fly a drone in a town or city in most cases.

Drone photographers from across the UK were invited to submit images that fit the competition's four categories: Urban day, Urban night, Countryside, and Christmas. All entries to #ShotOnMyDrone had to comply with the CAA's Drone and Model Aircraft Code in order to be considered. This law and advice covers flight safety importance and legalities such as how to register as a drone operator and get a UK drone Flyer ID.

Photographer Andy Wells was crowned as the overall winner for the competition, initially winning the Urban night category, with his image (above) of a roundabout in Poole that has been illuminated with liveliness by the surrounding cars, buildings and coloured lights that can be seen in the image. Wells will receive a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone as a first place prize award.

Railway viaduct on the West Highland Line in Glenfinnan, Scotland (Image credit: Glen Cairns / CAA)

Best Countryside shot was awarded to Glen Cairns, whose Harry Potter-esque image (above) of the railway viaduct on the West Highland Line in Glenfinnan, Scotland, captures the area’s natural greenery and beauty. The image, as well as all other winning images from the competition, were captured from 400ft (120m) or below, the Dronecode limit at which drones can be flown in the UK.

Judged by a panel of experts including photographer and CAA Chair, Sir Stephen Hillier, award-winning professional photographer, drone pilot and photography tutor Anna Henly, CAA drone inspector and BAFTA award winner John Livesey, and Tim Robinson, Editor of the Royal Aeronautical Society's Aerospace magazine.

Lorries, Kent, UK. (Image credit: Andy Betts / CAA)

Photographer Andy Betts won the Urban day category (above) for his image featuring a rainbow of lorries, vibrantly captured in Kent. The winning images from #ShotOnMyDrone will be exhibited on display at the prestigious London headquarters of the Royal Aeronautical Society, with a selection of images featured in the Society's Aerospace magazine.

For the Christmas category, photographer Steve Banner snatched the award with his shot (below) of the town Little Haywood, Staffordshire, captured in December and covered by snow, reminiscing viewers and judges back to the joys of the festive period.

Little Haywood, Staffordshire, in the snow (Image credit: Steve Banner / CAA)

A separate award was chosen by the UK's main air traffic control provider, NATS, after polling its colleagues to decide on their favourite image. Winning this extra award was Matt Hoyland with a stunning photograph of the Menai Strait in North Wales, that will be displayed at one of their key centres.

Menai Strait (Image credit: Matt Hoyland / CAA)

#ShotOnMyDrone followed the CAA's previous 400ft Britain drone photography competition, held in 2017, which received over 1,200 individual submissions from across the UK. Photographer James Farley's winning image from the competition featured a lighthouse at Point of Ayr in North Wales.

To see the full galleries of images from the competition visit its website, as well as the CAA official site for more information on drone safety and UK laws.

