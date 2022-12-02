DJI Mini 3 - what we know so far

According to rumors from various drone rumor sites such as DroneDJ (opens in new tab) and successful leakers like @DealsDrone (opens in new tab) are suggesting that a new DJI drone is about to head over the horizon. The leaks suggest this new drone will be the DJI Mini 3 with images even showing the sticker on the FCC database and leaks of retail packaging showing a combo package that is believed to be the upcoming Fly More Combo.

What is even more interesting is to see that this drone looks like it will be shipped with the DJI RC Remote, which means this could be the cheapest drone in the DJI lineup to feature the built-in screen remote control, which is now a major selling point for the new series of DJI drones.

pic.twitter.com/MYqQMm6kIkDecember 1, 2022 See more

On inspecting the leaked images of the DJI Mini 3 it appears that to save costs, and to make it stand out from the recent DJI Mini 3 Pro the front-facing obstacle sensors have been removed. However, apart from this brief design omission, the DJI Mini 3's design seems to be nearly identical to that of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which is good news and that could mean this new drone could weigh under 250g - which is perfect for beginners wanting to try drones for the first time, and not have to learn all the restrictions that heavier drones have to obey.

Leaked DJI Mini 3 FCC sticker (Image credit: DJI / FCC)

It is expected that this DJI Mini 3 will come in at a lower price point than the DJI Mini 3 Pro, so we can expect a bit of a downgrade on the spec front. I can see DJI, not including D-Cinelike video format so instead of having room to edit your video after the fact, the video color is more than likely going to be 'baked-in'.

If the images are anything to go by it looks like the DJI Mini 3 will share the same camera module as the DJI Mini 3 Pro - which would be a major upgrade from the DJI Mini 2, along with its larger 1/1.3-inch sensor.

The big question is how much is the Mini 3 might cost? The Mini 3 Pro starts at $669 / £639 / AU$989 (with no controller) but rises to $759 / £709 / AU$1,119 with a standard controller. So the DJI Mini 3 with fewer specs, and with a controller, could be listed for around US$580.

No official news has come from DJI, so far, so all these specs and pricing its pure speculation at this time, but what is certain is DJI is going to keep rolling on launching pro models and then launching more consumer-grade variants on the market, which is only a good thing for anyone that wants to get started in drone photography and video.

To find out more, you can read our guide to the best camera drones (opens in new tab), the best FPV drones (opens in new tab), and the best travel drones (opens in new tab).