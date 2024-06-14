What happens to my DJI drone if Congress bans DJI and it becomes law?

By
published

The worst-case scenario is that the drone immediately becomes illegal to use — and there isn't much to replace it

Drone law
(Image credit: Future)

The US government's ban on DJI drones – which might well become law – was initially proposed by Saturday Night Live favorite Elise Stefanik (R). If it becomes law it will require DJI products to be added to a banned list at the FCC.

The legal phrasing is that "telecommunications or video surveillance equipment" from DJI will be added to List of Equipment and Services Covered By Section 2 of The Secure Networks Act, but you can bet from the name of the law – Countering CCP drones – that they consider any DJI drones to be "video surveillance equipment" and that the FCC will take a broad view.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles