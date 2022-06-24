We've spotted the best deal that saves you $400 on this great spotting scope

If you are on the lookout for a new spotting scope or want to take the plunge with bird or wildlife spotting from a far then this deal is the one for you.

Over at B&H they currently have the Kowa TSN-774 Prominar xd sportting scope with a discount of $400, now offered at $1,200 (opens in new tab)for a limited-time only.

(opens in new tab) Kowa TSN-774 Prominar XD| was $1,600 |now $1,200 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 This is a scope of world-class caliber that redefines the standards of high color, detail sharpness, and edge-to-edge brightness. Logically tailored to the most demanding outdoor enthusiasts.

US DEAL

This version uses an element of XD (extra-low dispersion) glass in its construction, which greatly minimizes chromatic aberration. This greatly enhances the clarity for crystal-clear viewing with high color accuracy. Kowa's patented C3 multi-coated optics has made it possible to increase image brightness significantly over previous generation models. The advanced lens system of these scopes achieves minimal chromatic aberration even at higher magnifications, with consistent high image brightness.

The housing is made of magnesium alloy that is designed for maximum durability and lightweight body construction. The result is a compact, ergonomic, and functional design for the die-hard enthusiast who wants only the very best.

One thing to note with this deal is that an eyepiece is needed to be fully functional, but with the amount of money you will be saying these can be picked up at the quarter of the price, once paired you have an outfit that delivers the very best of optical performance in a compact form-factor.

