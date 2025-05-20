These are the best Memorial Day binocular deals in 2025

Memorial Day might not officially land until Monday May 26, but the binocular deals have already made their move - and some of them are worth your full attention. From compact field optics to rugged, wide-angle glass for serious wildlife watching, retailers have dropped prices ahead of the weekend rush. As always though, not all discounts are created equal.

This year, a smarter eye is needed. With global demand shifting, new tariffs being imposed, and production costs creeping higher, solid binoculars - especially those with quality coatings, wide fields of view, and weather-sealed bodies - are starting to feel the pinch. So when the good ones dip below their usual price, it’s worth noting. These aren’t the usual fire-sale optics gathering dust in a warehouse; they’re sharp, usable tools made to go the distance.

My approach here is the same as always - cut through the clutter and focus on real value. You won’t find shaky off-brand specials or gimmicky digital viewfinders pretending to be optics. Instead, I’ve pulled together binoculars that punch above their price point, from reliable names like Nikon, Bushnell and Olympus to compact performers that’ll elevate your next trail walk, safari, or trackside Sunday.

In short, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your glass or adding a second pair to the kit bag, this is the moment to act. With prices likely to shift again by summer, these early Memorial Day offers may be the last time you see some of these models dip this low. Smart buying starts with clarity - fitting, really.

Best memorial day binocular deals

Bushnell R5 12x50 Binoculars + chest harness: was $249.99 now $193.40 at Amazon SAVE $57 at Amazon. The Bushnell Legend Ultra HD 10x42 binoculars are renowned for their exceptional clarity and color fidelity. They deliver sharp, high-contrast images with ED Prime Glass and fully multi-coated optics. The 10x magnification allows for detailed viewing of distant subjects, while the 42mm objective lenses ensure ample light transmission.ThThese binoculars are also equipped with RainGuard HD water-repellent lens coating and a lightweight, magnesium chassis, making them both durable and comfortable to use during extended periods in the field.



