Well-known drone pilot BANNED and fined $182,000 by court—will he go to jail?

By Adam Juniper
published

Mikey - aka Philly Drone Life – wasn't stopped by legal system so far; will this court order do the trick?

Philly Drone Life
A Philly Drone Life youtube grab (Image credit: YouTube)

A Youtuber calling himself Philly Drone Life – but actually called Michael DiCiurcio – posted numerous videos and live streams which seem to show him breaking FAA rules, and after continuing to break rules the court has finally issued not only an enforcement injunction but a ban on his flying of any and all drones.

The fine is so high because he has committed (and documented) so many separate violations, each incurring a fine, yet only a few weeks ago it seemed he was planning to cooperate with the FAA and court, planning even to get a Part 107 license (which is required in the US for commercial drone operation), and having taken meetings with the FAA – according to his YouTube channel, at least.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

