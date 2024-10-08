Want Taylor Swift's camera? Amazon just stealth-discounted it to £579!

If you want the same camera that Taylor Swift uses, you're in luck – Amazon just sneakily discounted it to £579!

Last month, I wrote a story revealing Taylor Swift's camera of choice: the natty Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV – a camera I've owned and love to this day. (It also enables you to use the same camera filter that Taylor Swift uses on her photos.)

Overnight, Amazon did a ninja-like price reduction on this camera – so if you buy it today, the £699 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV only costs £579

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

