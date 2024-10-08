Want Taylor Swift's camera? Amazon just stealth-discounted it to £579!

Last month, I wrote a story revealing Taylor Swift's camera of choice: the natty Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV – a camera I've owned and love to this day. (It also enables you to use the same camera filter that Taylor Swift uses on her photos.)

Overnight, Amazon did a ninja-like price reduction on this camera – so if you buy it today, the £699 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV only costs £579!

Best of all, this isn't part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings and you don't need to be a Prime member. This price is available to everybody!

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | was £699.99 | now £579.99

SAVE £120 at Amazon Taylor Swift's camera of choice is ultra-compact yet super capable, with a 20.3MP sensor, 4.5 stops of image stabilization, a 180° flipping selfie screen, 4K video, plus WiFi and Bluetooth to control the camera from your phone or easily upload your images to social media.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (review) is a brilliant camera for everyone from beginners to bloggers and street shooters to travel photographers. With its retro styling it's perfect for fashionistas, too (all of which is why I bought an E-M10 for an ex-partner of mine, who is a photographer and influencer).

What makes this camera special is that it is ultra compact – but unlike full frame and APS-C cameras, its lenses are compact as well! After all, what's the point in having a small camera if it has to have a massive lens on the front?

Its 20.3MP sensor offers great image quality, as well as 4.5 stops of in-body image stabilization to combat camera shake and keep your shots super steady – which is handy for stills as well as 4K video. It has 16 Art Filters to add unique looks to your photos and video – Taylor uses Vintage I, but check out Instant Film and Vintage III as well.

You can take pictures via the tilting touchscreen, which flips down 180° for taking selfies and shooting vlogs, or using the bright and detailed electronic viewfinder. Alternatively, you can connect the camera to your phone for remote shooting – as well as quickly transferring your shots for easy social media sharing.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for the perfect lens to use with the E-M10 Mark IV? Take a look at the best Olympus / OM System lenses from the same manufacturer, as well as the best Micro Four Thirds lenses from all brands.